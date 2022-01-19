U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Risk Strategies Acquires Burke Insurance Group, LLC

Risk Strategies
·2 min read

Expands in Southwest, adds to specialty in surety bond underwriting

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Burke Insurance Group, LLC, a New Mexico-based commercial retail insurance agency. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Burke Insurance Group was formed in 1980 by its founder, Will Burke. The agency has established itself as the leading specialty expert in the surety bond, construction and oil and gasoline sectors in the New Mexico and West Texas region. The acquisition marks Risk Strategies’ first entry in New Mexico.

“As the Risk Strategies brand grows into new markets, it is an exciting time to welcome a local market leader such as Burke Insurance Group to the family,” said Steve Giannone, Risk Strategies Central and West Region Leader. “They embody our specialist approach to risk by providing deep expertise and strong capabilities in key industry segments.”

Originally formed as a boutique insurance firm specializing in insuring and bonding emerging commercial contractors, Burke Insurance Group has grown to provide a range of insurance products and consulting services for companies and municipalities of all sizes and revenue. They are the only agency in New Mexico and West Texas to receive the Best Practices Agency Award from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America for 19 consecutive years.

“When we started our firm 40 years ago, our focus was on helping commercial contractors succeed,” said Will Burke, Founder. “By joining Risk Strategies, we maintain our local presence and gain the resources and services of a top, national broker to better support our clients and compete into the next decades.”

Risk Strategies continues to acquire complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 100 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company since its founding in 1997.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact
Mike Moses
Senior Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
617-775-9150


