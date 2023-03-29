Risk Strategies Acquires The Insurance Center of North Jersey

Risk Strategies

Commercial and professional liability expertise bolsters Metro New York region

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of The Insurance Center of North Jersey (ICNJ). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



A leading provider of business, professional and personal insurance coverages for clients across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, ICNJ brings expertise in helping professionals in law, healthcare and dentistry tailor effective liability risk coverage.

“When seeking firms with which to partner, we prioritize deep expertise, a client-first culture and potential for organic growth,” said Rob Rosenzweig, New York Metro Region Commercial Lines Leader. “The team at The Insurance Center of North Jersey hits all those marks and it’s exciting to welcome them to the family.”

Headquartered in Hillsdale, NJ and originally founded in 1927 as the Graffin Agency, the firm became known as ICNJ in 1984 when current President, Steve Radespiel, joined his father at the company.

“Given our longevity as a company and my personal connection to it, we wanted to be sure we had the right fit when choosing a partner to grow and extend our business,” said Radespiel. “In Risk Strategies we saw not only a national platform that could bring a wide range of new capabilities to our clients, but also an organization that shared our commitment to personalized service.”

Radespiel, a past president of the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) of New Jersey, currently sits on PIA Northeast’s Management Services Board. In addition to expertise in its professional liability lines, ICNJ is able to help clients in its personal lines business across a range of standard and specialty property and casualty risk and liability products.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

Rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720



