Risk Strategies Acquires Leading Florida Medical Malpractice Liability Insurance Specialist Danna-Gracey

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Danna-Gracey, a specialist in medical malpractice insurance headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Terms of the deal were not released.



Established in 2001, Danna-Gracey is the largest independent medical malpractice insurance agency in Florida dedicated solely to insurance coverage placement for doctors and other health care providers. In addition to placing coverage for specific medical specialties and practices, Danna-Gracey offers innovative approaches to effective, affordable coverage such as risk purchasing groups, which allow specialists with like risks to collectively negotiate for insurance coverage.

“Medical professional liability insurance and risk management are crucial for physicians and require deep expertise and strong relationships with the best carriers in the business,” said Bob Dubraski, Risk Strategies’ Chief Growth Officer and National Health Care Practice Leader. “Danna-Gracey has a great team and a well-deserved reputation in this complex specialty. We’re excited they have joined Risk Strategies and our national team of dedicated health care industry professionals.”

Risk Strategies’ Health Care Practice, one of the industry’s largest, is a fully integrated national specialty team offering all lines of insurance and reinsurance for all types of health care organizations. In 2017, it strategically augmented the capabilities of its team with the acquisition of Philadelphia-based Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants, an insurance brokerage and risk management firm which specializes in medical malpractice insurance for physicians and surgeons. By joining this diverse and growing practice, Danna-Gracey gains a nationwide platform through which its experts can provide medical professional liability coverage for hospitals, doctors in private practices, nurses and health care workers.

“Specialty focus built our statewide success,” said Matt Gracey, President of Danna-Gracey. “Joining a national-scale firm with that same focus on specialist expertise means our business and its people can grow and our clients will have easy access to a wider range of experts and services.”

