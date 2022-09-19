Risk Strategies Acquires Standard Pension Services, LLC

Risk Strategies

Adds to existing financial service capabilities, with a focus on retirement planning

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the acquisition of Standard Pension Services, LLC, bolstering the firm's capabilities and expertise in a number of financial services offerings. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Since its founding in 1950, Standard Pension has evolved into a full-service employee and corporate benefits and retirement planning firm. Standard Pension, located in Garden City, New York, today is led by its President, Howard Zodicoff, with offerings that cover all aspects of qualified retirement plan consulting, wealth management, retirement planning administration, employee benefits, and insurance planning.

“We’re excited to bring a firm of Standard Pension’s deep expertise and longevity into the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies national employee benefits practice leader. “In building out our specialty offerings, we place a premium on those firms that can offer both true specialty expertise and a broadening of capabilities. Howard’s firm more than meets both criteria.”

Offering a boutique, high-touch service model that attracts clients interested in a high level of expertise, service and trust, Standard Pension’s services offerings include: qualified retirement plan design, consulting and administration, professional investment management, employee benefits, financial planning, and life insurance planning.

“For over 70 years, Standard Pension Services has built its reputation on true specialty focus and the depth of our expert knowledge,” said Zodicoff. “Joining Risk Strategies will not only preserve that focus, but it will also expand the range of expert knowledge we could offer to clients. We’re very excited by the possibilities this presents.”

Investment Advisory Services are provided through Aurora Private Wealth, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Certain representatives of Standard Pension are also Registered Representatives offering securities through APW Capital, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 100 Enterprise Drive, Suite 504, Rockaway, NJ 07866, (800) 637-3211.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

