Risk Strategies Named a Middle Market Leader by Boston Business Journal

Risk Strategies

Second year on the list reflects continued growth for Massachusetts-based company

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, has been named one of Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. Risk Strategies ranked 8th on the list which was revealed during the BBJ’s 2023 Middle Market Leader Awards luncheon event on Tuesday, March 21 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. This is the second year in a row Risk Strategies was named on the Middle Market Leader list.



Founded in Boston in 1997, Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held insurance brokerage in the United States. The firm provides comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions.

“Being named once again a Middle Market Leader by the Boston Business Journal is both an honor and an affirmation that our focus on specialty expertise and exceptional client service is a winning strategy,” said John Mina, CEO, Risk Strategies. “We’re confident this approach will fuel continued success well into the future.”

Risk Strategies continues to grow both organically and through acquisition of complementary companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition and are additive to the Risk Strategies family. Over 150 organizations, each with specialty expertise and capabilities, have joined the company over the last two decades.

The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2019 to 2021. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue.

Story continues

"The middle market segment is vital to the Boston economy, and we are proud to showcase these companies for their growth and resilience," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “The lessons we can learn from their successes can provide insight and inspiration for anyone doing business today."

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

RSC@matternow.com

518-937-3720



