Risk Strategies Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 190 Percent

Risk Strategies
·4 min read
Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, ranked No. 2872 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing privately held companies. The ranking reflects three-year revenue growth of 190 percent.

“We are extremely pleased to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “It’s particularly satisfying to be among the nation’s top insurance brokerages and named to the Inc. 5000 list alongside so many of America’s fastest growing private companies and receive this honor after a year of record growth in 2021, reaching $1 billion in revenue, and marking our 25th anniversary.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“Over this past year, 29 specialty-focused firms have joined us, both in our retail brokerage operations and our wholesale division, One80 Intermediaries,” said Mina. “Together, these comprise the Risk Strategies family. Thank you to our 3,700 associates who made our success possible, and congratulations to all of the 2022 Inc. 5000 companies.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact
Brittany Gould
Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
518.937.3720


