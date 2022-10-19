Risk Strategies Taps Ali Rana to Lead National Education Practice, Student Health & Wellness Segment

Risk Strategies

Will lead all aspects of integrated student health business units including growth and operations

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the promotion of Ali Rana to the position of Managing Director, Education Practice, Student Health & Wellness Segment.



Joining Risk Strategies with the acquisition of Academic HealthPlans in 2020, Ali brings to his new position extensive experience in the student health business with a history of growth, strong client relationships, and industry knowledge. In his expanded leadership role, Rana will continue to report to Terry Lyons, National Education Practice Leader.

“The Risk Strategies specialists bring deep understanding to client issues and are adept at developing new, effective ways to harness our vast resources to solve them,” said Lyons. “Ali is a great fit for this position, as his career has been as much about innovation and leadership as insurance. His mix of talents and motivation gets real client results that build loyalty.”

Rana was previously the Academic HealthPlans Division Director/Chief Innovation Officer for Student Health & Wellness where his duties focused on leading the development of intelligent, AI-lead, mobile-first student solutions that lead to best-in class customer experience. He worked to weave innovation throughout the group’s departments such as sales, marketing, underwriting and reporting, project management, and regulatory compliance.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this challenge,” said Rana. “Risk Strategies is an industry leader and building the industry’s most capable specialty practice in Student Health and Wellness. I’m excited to be playing such a pivotal role in shaping its development and growth.”

Rana will take on responsibility for the full day-to-day operations of the Student Health and Wellness business, leveraging the collective specialty capabilities of Risk Strategies, as well as the Education Practice, while continuing to enhance the firm’s market leadership through the development of innovative products and solutions.

Now merged into a single unified business segment within the Education Practice reporting to Ali, Risk Strategies Student Health & Wellness incorporates expertise and offerings from key acquisitions over the past five years including Academic HealthPlans, University Health Plans, Specialty Insurance Solutions and recently acquired Relation Education Solutions.

