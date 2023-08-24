Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Sinmah Capital Berhad (KLSE:SMCAP)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.2x in the Food industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sinmah Capital Berhad's (KLSE:SMCAP) P/S ratio of 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Sinmah Capital Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, Sinmah Capital Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Sinmah Capital Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Sinmah Capital Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Sinmah Capital Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 60%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 70% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 2.3% in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum is still inferior based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's somewhat peculiar that Sinmah Capital Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. In general, when revenue shrink rapidly the P/S often shrinks too, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth, which would be difficult to do with the current industry outlook.

The Bottom Line On Sinmah Capital Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Sinmah Capital Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/S since its recent three-year revenues are even worse than the forecasts for a struggling industry. When we see below average revenue, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. In addition, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain its medium-term level of performance under these tough industry conditions. This would place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Sinmah Capital Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

