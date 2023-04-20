Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For IRIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IRIS)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider IRIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IRIS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 21.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For example, consider that IRIS Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For IRIS Corporation Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like IRIS Corporation Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Whilst it's an improvement, it wasn't enough to get the company out of the hole it was in, with earnings down 53% overall from three years ago. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 10% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that IRIS Corporation Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From IRIS Corporation Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that IRIS Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with IRIS Corporation Berhad (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than IRIS Corporation Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

