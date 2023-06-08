Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc's (LON:TMO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Media industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios below 1.1x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Time Out Group Performed Recently?

Time Out Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to outperform the wider market, which has seemingly got people interested in the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Time Out Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Time Out Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

Time Out Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 94%. The latest three year period has also seen a 23% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 6.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Time Out Group's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into Time Out Group has shown that it currently trades on a higher than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is only in line with the wider industry forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Time Out Group that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

