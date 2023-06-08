Risks Still Elevated At These Prices As Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) Shares Dive 31%

Daldrup & Söhne Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:4DS) shares have had a horrible month, losing 31% after a relatively good period beforehand. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 69%, which is great even in a bull market.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Daldrup & Söhne may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 68.4x, since almost half of all companies in Germany have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Daldrup & Söhne's financial performance has been pretty ordinary lately as earnings growth is non-existent. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the benign earnings growth will improve to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Daldrup & Söhne's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's alarming that Daldrup & Söhne's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Daldrup & Söhne's very lofty P/E. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Daldrup & Söhne currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

