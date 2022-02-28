RiskScreen appoints due diligence expert Robert Mitchell as SVP of Business Development

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskScreen, the award-winning provider of onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring technology, has appointed Robert Mitchell, a seasoned compliance and due diligence expert, as senior vice president into its rapidly expanding business development team.

Based in RiskScreen's London office, with vast experience in the governance, risk and compliance market, Robert will be responsible for growing the firm's corporate client base in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robert joins RiskScreen from a seven-year spell at Exiger, where he was a Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa and helped grow the EMEA client base to over 100 clients, with some of the world's most recognisable brand names and prominent luxury goods manufacturers.

Robert's deep domain experience also includes time at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he was Director of Forensic Services. Prior to his time at PwC, Robert served as Head of Enhanced Due Diligence, EMEA, Thomson Reuters, Integrascreen, and was responsible for growing key markets in the development of the company and the products.

Robert commented "I'm thrilled to be joining RiskScreen at such an exciting time. The business has grown exponentially in recent years, not only in its customer base and technology offering, but also with some recent key hires. I'm passionate about offering clients the best technology in AML and KYC compliance and never before has managing regulatory requirements, tackling financial crime and streamlining processes been more critical to businesses."

Stephen Platt, RiskScreen CEO and Founder added "Robert brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to RiskScreen and we're thrilled to welcome him to our growing team. Robert's insights will be invaluable to our customers, partners and colleagues."

About RiskScreen

RiskScreen is an award-winning AML & KYC technology provider dedicated to improving the effectiveness of compliance departments through intelligent process automation of risk-based customer onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring.

RiskScreen solutions are flexible, scalable and auditable. Crucially, they are comprehensible allowing compliance professionals to understand the logic behind decisions RiskScreen helps them to make.

Founded by pre-eminent compliance experts including the original co-founder of the International Compliance Association, RiskScreen is a trusted technology provider to thousands of compliance professionals globally and a partner of the world's leading data and CRM businesses including Dow Jones, Refinitiv and Salesforce. www.riskscreen.com

