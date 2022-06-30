U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.82
    -60.01 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,546.04
    -483.27 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,956.52
    -221.38 (-1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.79
    -24.58 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.84
    -1.94 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.55
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0170
    -0.0760 (-2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9110
    -0.6340 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.58
    -1,063.01 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.75
    -23.72 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.16
    -175.16 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

'Risky asset prices are too cheap' if recession avoided, JPMorgan says

Dani Romero
·2 min read

With increasing speculation about the prospects for a recession in late 2022 or 2023, economists at J.P. Morgan aren't seeing it materialize.

"If there is no recession — which is our view — then risky asset prices are too cheap," a JPMorgan team led by strategist Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients. "For instance, small cap stocks in the U.S. currently trade near the lowest valuations ever. Many equity market segments are down 60-80%. Positioning and sentiment of investors is at multi-decade lows."

Stocks, particularly tech stocks, are facing one the the worst first halves of the year in history amid elevated inflation, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to tamp down that inflation, and resulting worries of a recession as the U.S. economy slows down. Bitcoin, a highly speculative asset, is down nearly 60% so far this year.

Some strategist think that stocks could fall further if there is indeed a recession in the next year or two.

"3,200 on the S&P is very attainable," Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "The thing is, people keep saying that the recession is getting priced into the stock market. I think it’s just barely beginning to be priced in."

The JPMorgan team added that while "the probability of recession has increased meaningfully, we do not see it as a base case over the next 12 months. In fact, ... we see inflation declining from a 9.4% annualized rate in the first half to 4.2% in the second half, which would allow central banks to pivot and avoid producing an economic downturn."

View of Nasdaq screen at Times Square on March 10, 2021. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)
View of Nasdaq screen at Times Square on March 10, 2021. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)

JPMorgan stressed that it's not that everything is rosy — just that it may not be as bad as people think.

"So it is not that we think that the world and economies are in great shape," the analysts noted, "but just that an average investor expects an economic disaster, and if that does not materialize, risky asset classes could recover most of their losses from the first half."

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Let's Process Nvidia's New Low

    NVDA moves down, so let's check the charts -- and see why we should take too much bearishness with a grain of salt.

  • US Consumer Spending Cools in Sign of Economy on Weaker Footing

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and prior months were revised lower, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokem

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. consumer spending rises moderately; inflation pushes higher

    U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in May as motor vehicles remained scarce while higher prices forced cutbacks on purchases of other goods, another sign that the rebound in economic growth early in the second quarter was losing steam. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, gained 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would climb 0.4%.

  • US jobless claims total 231,000 last week

    Initial jobless claims ticked down last week, but were slightly higher than forecast, as investors continue to monitor the labor market for potential signs of a slowdown.

  • Stocks Open Lower on Final Trading Day of Grueling Quarter

    Bond yields and stocks fell as investors rebalanced portfolios ahead of the end of a grueling first half and considered updated readings on consumer spending and inflation.

  • Raging U.S. inflation is starting to cool, key price gauge signals

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose 0.6% in May largely due to the higher cost of food and gas, but there were renewed signs that price pressures were starting to ease.

  • USD/CAD Price Prediction – Test Of Support At 1.2830

    USD/CAD managed to settle below the support at the 20 EMA as oil markets tested weekly highs.

  • Pound on track for biggest six-month drop since 2016

    It comes after central bank governor Andrew Bailey vowed on Wednesday to act "more forcefully" if sky-high inflation persists.

  • Germany Mulls Uniper Bailout to Stem Russian-Gas Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is in talks to bail out energy giant Uniper SE to stem broader fallout from Russia’s moves to slash natural gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffUniper, the largest buyer of Russian gas

  • The layoffs at Tesla show that white-collar workers are screwed, predicts hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’

    There’s a surplus of white-collar workers in America and more layoffs are coming, warns Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Slows as Consumers Feel Pinch of Rising Prices

    Core PCE for May comes in at 4.7%, down from April's 4.9% reading. But consumers are still feeling the pinch from inflation.

  • Why investors should brace for recession now if they haven’t already, according to a top research shop

    “If we are not already slipping into recession, we see a substantial probability that a recession could start in late 2022 or 2023,” said Rob Arnott and Campbell Harvey of Research Affiliates

  • Powell Says Fed Can Avert Recession But Task Getting Tougher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is in “strong shape” and the central bank can reduce inflation to 2% while maintaining a solid labor market, even though that task has become more challenging in recent months.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapFauci Suffe

  • Bonds Move to Price In a Half-Point Cut After Fed Reaches Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market on Wednesday shifted to price in a half-point rate cut in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate at some point in 2023, as traders upped their bets on a US recession eventually halting the central bank’s aggressive tightening campaign.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer

  • Russian Gas Cuts Push Uniper Into Bailout Talks

    The German utility, one of Europe’s largest, said earnings would be hit hard after Russia’s Gazprom slashed natural-gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline.

  • Consumer fears may make a recession 'self-fulfilling': Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • Adding to a Position at an Attractive Level

    After you receive this Alert, we will buy 80 shares of United Rentals at or near $256. As of mid-May, roughly $79 billion had been announced for grant and program funding for highway, rail, and port infrastructure, but given inflationary pressures since the start of the year, we have to recognize the positive impact will be less than thought back in late 2021.

  • Stock Market Today - 6/30: Stocks Tumble As Powell Warns of 'Pain' Required To Tame Inflation With Rate Hikes

    Global central bankers aren't taking their foot from the rate hike pedal, even if its means near-term recession, and that has stocks facing their worst start to the year since 1970.