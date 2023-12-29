A risky corner of the credit market could outperform stocks as a soft landing creates a 'sweet spot' for debt, analyst says

Trader Joseph Lawler works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A soft landing next year could help high-yield credit beat stocks, Bernstein's Gershon Distenfeld said.

Both short-term and long-term yields will keep falling through 2024, he told Bloomberg TV.

But others have warned that defaults will keep rising for high-yield bonds.

A soft-landing scenario creates the optimal conditions for high-yield credit to outperform stocks, Gershon Distenfeld, Bernstein's co-head of fixed-income, told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Expectations the US will avoid recession next year are already sparking a fixed-income rally, with global bonds staging the biggest two-month gain on record.

Meanwhile, cooling inflation and labor-market metrics have added hope that central banks will soon cut interest rates, fueling a risk-on eagerness among investors.

As a result, the least secure junk bonds have become fixed-income's best-performing asset class, Bloomberg reported, as high-yield CCC credit has risen almost 20% year-to-date on a total return basis. By November, junk bonds notched their largest inflows in three years.

Distenfeld predicted that the rally will extend into 2024, as traders keep jumping into both short-term and long-term debt.

"I think high-yield credit is in kind of that sweet spot right now, between the two extremes," he said.

If a recession doesn't occur next year, the Federal Reserve will take its time cutting rates, which benefits equities.

On the flipside, a deep downturn would mean stocks are mispriced, and long-term yields would rally substantially, Distenfeld said.

"But this in between space — which might actually be the highest probability of like a soft-landing type of scenario — and that's where credit, and high yield in particular, fits in that sweet spot," he added. "It's going to clip your coupon, you're not going to have a lot of defaults, and your returns may even be better than the equity markets."

Still, some on Wall Street are warning that, even with interest rates falling and no recession in sight, borrowing costs could still batter the corporate sector. By 2024, Fitch Ratings expects high-yield bond defaults to reach 5.0%-5.5%, up from a 1.35%-2.99% at end-2022.

