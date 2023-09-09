RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 27th of October to £0.19, which will be 2.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.185. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

RIT Capital Partners Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. RIT Capital Partners is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 15.2% based on recent performance. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

RIT Capital Partners Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.38. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.6% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. RIT Capital Partners' earnings per share has shrunk at 15% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think RIT Capital Partners' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for RIT Capital Partners that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

