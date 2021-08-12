Rita Tucker Williams, JD, Celebrated for Excellence in Law

Ms. Williams was honored as one of the Best Attorneys in America by Rue Ratings in 2017

DECATUR, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Tucker Williams, JD, is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For more than 30 years, Ms. Williams has found tremendous success as a practicing attorney and chief executive officer of the Law Firm of Williams & Associates, PC. After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Spelman College in 1972, she earned a Master of Arts in educational psychology from the University of Michigan four years later. The following year, Ms. Williams began her professional career when she was recruited as an elementary school teacher for a California-based school.

While serving as an educator, Ms. Williams regularly excelled as a guest speaker at various local churches and performed poetry readings that were often greeted with standing ovations. She eventually realized that she possessed the verbal skills to defend others from injustice and speak for those who otherwise would never have been heard. In 1987, Ms. Williams earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the Emory University School of Law and was subsequently appointed as a law associate for Alston & Bird LLP, where she thrived for two years.

In 1990, she founded the Law Firm of Williams & Associates and has since developed a reputation as one of the most esteemed personal injury lawyers in Decatur, Georgia. She has also recorded victories in court cases that involved social security law, criminal law and product liability law. In 2002, Ms. Williams participated in a landmark case in which she litigated against Hyundai Motor America on behalf of a family that had recently experienced a fatal car accident. Even though the family's three children were wearing their seatbelts, the collision claimed the life of one child and severely injured the two others. Thanks to Ms. Williams' victory, Hyundai was instructed to implement new measures to enhance the effectiveness of their seatbelts and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

In recognition of her remarkable career, Ms. Williams has been selected as an Outstanding Recent Graduate of Emory University Law School for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Rue Ratings included her on their prestigious list of the Best Attorneys in America in 2017, at which point she was also appointed by the Supreme Court of Georgia as a mentor for young lawyers. Ms. Williams has trained and guided numerous young lawyers who were employed at Williams & Associates. PC. Ms. Williams has trained and guided countless young staff members before they went on to attend law school. Ms. Williams tells staff that if they work by her side, it is more likely than not that they will be inspired to choose to become lawyers. Ms. Williams believes that law is an honorable profession. Law is an integral part of the glue in her life. It gives her purpose and resolve every day. Lawyers make a difference to the world community. Ms. Williams frequently reminds her mentees to approach each new case with noble intentions, regardless of the outcome of their previous case. She also advises them to treat each case as the most important case of their lives so they can become accustomed to devoting a great deal of effort to their careers on a daily basis.

In addition to her responsibilities at the Law Firm of Williams & Associates, Ms. Williams continues to flourish as a guest speaker at numerous churches in her home state of Georgia, such as the Ebenezer Baptist Church, the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Mount Olive Church of God and Bethlehem Church of God. In the near future, she intends to expand her law firm as well as her involvement in the criminal justice system. Ms. Williams attributes her success to the influences of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Thurgood Marshall and her parents, both of whom taught her that ethnicity nor gender can ultimately define what is possible for all of humanity.

