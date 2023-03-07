U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,473.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,354.50
    +31.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.90
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    -0.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -13.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    -0.33 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    -0.0550 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1610
    +0.2360 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,390.44
    -30.76 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.21
    +265.53 (+109.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,956.44
    +26.65 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Offers Free Italian Ice to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

·3 min read

Frozen treat chain kicks off spring with its beloved annual giveaway for all, and a Free Ice for a Year sweepstakes for app users

PHILADELPHIA , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Rita’s Italian Ice &amp; Frozen Custard will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway on Monday, March 20, 2023.

All guests who visit a Rita's location on March 20 will receive a FREE Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the First Day of Spring, including a new flavor that will be available starting that day – Gummy Bear Ice. Rita's 550+ locations combined are expected to give away approximately 1 million cups of their classic Italian Ice.

In addition, from March 13March 20, all Rita's app users will have the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes for a chance to win Free Ice for a Year by entering the promo code SPRING23 into their Rita's app. For complete rules and regulations, see www.ritasice.com/FDOS2023Sweeps.

"We're excited to continue our beloved Italian Ice giveaway tradition on the First Day of Spring as we take pride in lifting the spirits of many of our fans across the country as spring means warmer weather is on its way," said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "We hope to see everyone enjoying their free ice at Rita's on March 20, and encourage entering to win free ice for a year on the Rita's app."

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. The Italian Ice is made on-site daily and Rita's has a freshness policy where all unused ice is discarded after 36 hours. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

For more information about Rita's First Day of Spring famous free Italian Ice giveaway and to find your closest Rita's location, please visit www.ritasice.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over +550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritas-italian-ice--frozen-custard-offers-free-italian-ice-to-celebrate-the-first-day-of-spring-301764032.html

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company

Recommended Stories

  • Portillo's CEO on price increases amid inflation: 'Consumers are voting with their feet'

    Portillo's CEO provides some insight on the restaurant chain's "price laggard strategy."

  • Costco's 'Outrageous' Price Move Actually Makes Perfect Sense

    Members have gotten angry at a recent change the warehouse club has made, but they're getting things wrong.

  • McDonald's Quietly Adds One of Wendy's Most Popular Menu Items

    McDonald's the world's largest fast-food chain when it comes to sales, and holding that title is a big job. McDonald's arguably has the best fountain Coke you can find anywhere. McDonalds, also has what some would argue are the best french fries you can get from any fast-food chain.

  • Wendy's Takes on McDonald's With a Big Nod to Its Past

    March Madness is upon us with basketball stars past and present out there making cameos in conjunction with the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Reggie Miller has been around for a couple of decades on and off the court. Prior to his NBA career, Miller played basketball for UCLA from 1983 until 1987.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 harmful ways it could really impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • Merck Highlights Promising Data From Two Candidates In Heart Diseases

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced full results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, which evaluated sotatercept in combination with stable background therapy for adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept significantly improved exercise capacity, increasing the 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) by 40.8 meters from baseline at week 24, the study's primary endpoint. In addition, the sotatercept demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in e

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.