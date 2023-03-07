Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Offers Free Italian Ice to Celebrate the First Day of Spring

Frozen treat chain kicks off spring with its beloved annual giveaway for all, and a Free Ice for a Year sweepstakes for app users

PHILADELPHIA , March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 31st anniversary of its First Day of Spring celebration, where all guests will enjoy a FREE Italian Ice giveaway on Monday, March 20, 2023.

All guests who visit a Rita's location on March 20 will receive a FREE Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the First Day of Spring, including a new flavor that will be available starting that day – Gummy Bear Ice. Rita's 550+ locations combined are expected to give away approximately 1 million cups of their classic Italian Ice.

In addition, from March 13 – March 20, all Rita's app users will have the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes for a chance to win Free Ice for a Year by entering the promo code SPRING23 into their Rita's app. For complete rules and regulations, see www.ritasice.com/FDOS2023Sweeps.

"We're excited to continue our beloved Italian Ice giveaway tradition on the First Day of Spring as we take pride in lifting the spirits of many of our fans across the country as spring means warmer weather is on its way," said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "We hope to see everyone enjoying their free ice at Rita's on March 20, and encourage entering to win free ice for a year on the Rita's app."

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. The Italian Ice is made on-site daily and Rita's has a freshness policy where all unused ice is discarded after 36 hours. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

Story continues

For more information about Rita's First Day of Spring famous free Italian Ice giveaway and to find your closest Rita's location, please visit www.ritasice.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over +550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritas-italian-ice--frozen-custard-offers-free-italian-ice-to-celebrate-the-first-day-of-spring-301764032.html

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company