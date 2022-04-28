U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.99
    -0.37 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.00
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2458
    -0.0083 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9100
    +2.4660 (+1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,771.84
    +528.63 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.53
    +15.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RBA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) was held on April 27, 2022. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 15, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s24.q4cdn.com/560830410/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/2022-Proxy-Statement-(Web-Version).pdf

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 95,506,182 shares, representing approximately 86.33% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director


For


Withheld

Erik Olsson


86,616,756


7,384,092

Ann Fandozzi


93,698,494


302,354

Christopher Zimmerman


92,155,252


1,845,596

Bob Elton


91,804,953


2,195,895

Sarah Raiss


92,059,991


1,940,857

Adam DeWitt


93,155,283


845,565

Lisa Hook


93,136,177


864,671

Mahesh Shah


93,694,591


306,257

Carol M. Stephenson


93,623,983


376,865






On April 28, 2022, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2022-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301535916.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • Alphabet Stock Fell Following Q1 Report. Should You Buy Shares?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Android, reported its Q1 earnings after the market closed on April 26. After its post-earnings dump, Alphabet stock is down about 1.5% over the past 12 months. Google Search is still the majority of Alphabet's business, and contributed the most to its growth in Q1 of 2022, with revenue jumping from $31.9 billion a year ago to $39.6 billion this quarter.

  • Intel stock falls 5% following data-center miss, light outlook

    Intel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after sales at the chip maker's major businesses and its forecast for the current quarter came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Why Boeing Shares Lost Altitude This Week

    This week Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered another quarter of losses and one-time charges, and investors responded by heading for the exits. Shares of the aerospace giant were down more than 12% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors recalculate how long this turnaround is going to take. Wall Street came into Boeing's earnings report with low expectations, and still managed to be disappointed.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Apple Could Fall From the Tree in Q3, Warns Analyst

    One week after Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho urged investors, fearing a "volatile" tech market, to take refuge in Apple (AAPL) stock, Ho's colleague Rod Hall at Goldman Sachs agreed that Apple's probably going to come out on top when it reports fiscal Q2 2022 financial results. Nevertheless, Hall counsels caution even on this stalwart of the tech industry. Heading into fiscal Q2 2022 this afternoon, analysts in general are forecasting a strong performance from the fruity tech company -- $94 bi

  • Chipmaker Intel Edges Above First-Quarter Targets But Guides Low

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday edged above analyst expectations for the first quarter but disappointed with its outlook.