Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter 2021 results
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)
"As a result of investments we are making to accelerate growth, our services revenue grew 6% in the quarter, despite a very challenging supply environment. We are seeing an acceleration in non-GTV related services outpacing that rate, with Ritchie Bros. Financial Services growing 61%," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.
Fandozzi concluded "We are pleased with the momentum in our transformation to a trusted global marketplace. Total Inventory Management System (IMS) activations, the gateway into the Ritchie Bros ecosystem, increased a robust 89% compared to last quarter."
Fourth quarter highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million, compared to $48.9 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q4 2020.
In 2021, we updated the calculation of our non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.
For the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:
Consolidated results:
Total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 6% to $359.4 million
Operating income in Q4 2021 decreased 28% to $52.5 million
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* decreased 7% in Q4 2021 to $83.0 million
Net income in Q4 2021 decreased 37% to $30.6 million
Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA) in Q4 2021 decreased 5% to $98.2 million
Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for 2021
Cash on hand at the end of Q4 2021 was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
GTV1 in Q4 2021 increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
A&M total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 10% to $313.4 million
______________________________________
1
Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
The Company presents both generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see pages 13-14 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Other Services segment results:
Other Services total revenue in Q4 2021 increased 32% to $46.0 million
In addition, total number of organizations activated on our Business Inventory Management System ("IMS"), a gateway into our marketplace, increased by 89% as compared to Q3 2021.
Full year highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders for 2021 decreased 11% to $151.9 million compared to $170.1 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 12% to $1.36 from $1.54 per share. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 3% to $1.94 per share in 2021 as compared to $1.89 per share in 2020.
For the full year of 2021 as compared to the full year of 2020:
Consolidated results:
Total revenue increased 3% to $1.4 billion
Operating income decreased 9% to $240.1 million
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* increased 3% to $323.5 million
Net income decreased 11% to $151.9 million
Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") increased 3% to $385.4 million
Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021
Cash on hand was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use
Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:
GTV increased 2% to $5.5 billion and decreased 0.4% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange
A&M total revenue increased 1% to $1.3 billion
Other Services segment results:
Other Services total revenue increased 20% to $158.4 million
RBFS revenue increased 46% to $47.0 million
Rouse revenue of $26.4 million was recognized in 2021, which was its first full year since its acquisition on December 8, 2020
SmartEquip revenue of $2.9 million was recognized in Q4 2021, which was its first two months since its acquisition on November 2, 2021
Financial Overview
(Unaudited)
(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
2021
2020
2021 over 2020
Service revenue:
Commissions
$
126,135
$
121,170
4
%
$
469,718
$
452,882
4
%
Fees
118,653
110,485
7
%
448,041
418,714
7
%
Total service revenue
244,788
231,655
6
%
917,759
871,596
5
%
Inventory sales revenue
114,585
151,758
(24)
%
499,212
505,664
(1)
%
Total revenue
359,373
383,413
(6)
%
1,416,971
1,377,260
3
%
Costs of services
38,756
39,270
(1)
%
146,862
157,296
(7)
%
Cost of inventory sold
103,159
137,322
(25)
%
447,921
458,293
(2)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
128,124
108,318
18
%
464,599
417,523
11
%
Total operating expenses
306,866
310,521
(1)
%
1,176,824
1,114,100
6
%
Operating income
52,507
72,892
(28)
%
240,147
263,160
(9)
%
Operating income as a % of total revenue
14.6
%
19.0
%
(440)
bps
16.9
%
19.1
%
(220)
bps
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*
82,985
89,060
(7)
%
323,472
314,514
3
%
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* as a % of total revenue
23.1
%
23.2
%
(10)
bps
22.8
%
22.8
%
—
bps
Net income attributable to stockholders
30,595
48,856
(37)
%
151,868
170,095
(11)
%
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*
55,785
60,395
(8)
%
216,107
208,660
4
%
Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders
$
0.27
$
0.44
(39)
%
$
1.36
$
1.54
(12)
%
Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*
$
0.50
$
0.54
(7)
%
$
1.94
$
1.89
3
%
Effective tax rate
26.2
%
25.6
%
60
bps
26.0
%
27.8
%
(180)
bps
Total GTV
1,461,492
1,448,832
1
%
5,533,931
5,411,218
2
%
Service GTV
1,346,907
1,297,074
4
%
5,034,719
4,905,554
3
%
Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate
16.7
%
16.0
%
70
bps
16.6
%
16.1
%
50
bps
Inventory GTV
114,585
151,758
(24)
%
499,212
505,664
(1)
%
Service revenue as a % of total revenue
68.1
%
60.4
%
770
bps
64.8
%
63.3
%
150
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue
31.9
%
39.6
%
(770)
bps
35.2
%
36.7
%
(150)
bps
Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses
33.6
%
44.2
%
(1,060)
bps
38.1
%
41.1
%
(300)
bps
Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix
92.2
%
89.5
%
270
bps
91.0
%
90.7
%
30
bps
Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix
7.8
%
10.5
%
(270)
bps
9.0
%
9.3
%
(30)
bps
Segment Overview
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2021
A&M
Other
Consolidated
A&M
Other
Consolidated
Service revenue
$
198,729
46,059
$
244,788
$
759,303
158,456
$
917,759
Inventory sales revenue
114,585
—
114,585
499,212
—
499,212
Total revenue
313,314
46,059
359,373
1,258,515
158,456
1,416,971
Ancillary and logistical service expenses
—
13,780
13,780
—
52,301
52,301
Other costs of services
22,089
2,887
24,976
85,415
9,146
94,561
Cost of inventory sold
103,159
—
103,159
447,921
—
447,921
SG&A expenses
112,331
15,793
128,124
414,287
50,312
464,599
Segment profit
$
75,735
13,599
$
89,334
$
310,892
46,697
$
357,589
Total GTV
1,461,492
N/A
N/A
5,533,931
N/A
N/A
A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate
13.6
%
N/A
N/A
13.7
%
N/A
N/A
(in U.S $000's)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Year ended December 31, 2020