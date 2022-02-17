U.S. markets closed

Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter 2021 results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

"As a result of investments we are making to accelerate growth, our services revenue grew 6% in the quarter, despite a very challenging supply environment. We are seeing an acceleration in non-GTV related services outpacing that rate, with Ritchie Bros. Financial Services growing 61%," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros.

Fandozzi concluded "We are pleased with the momentum in our transformation to a trusted global marketplace. Total Inventory Management System (IMS) activations, the gateway into the Ritchie Bros ecosystem, increased a robust 89% compared to last quarter."

Fourth quarter highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 37% to $30.6 million, compared to $48.9 million in Q4 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 39% to $0.27 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.44 per share in Q4 2020. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* decreased 7% to $0.50 per share in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 per share in Q4 2020.

In 2021, we updated the calculation of our non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. We have also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs and the change in fair value of derivatives. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 6% to $359.4 million

  • Operating income in Q4 2021 decreased 28% to $52.5 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* decreased 7% in Q4 2021 to $83.0 million

  • Net income in Q4 2021 decreased 37% to $30.6 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA) in Q4 2021 decreased 5% to $98.2 million

  • Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for 2021

  • Cash on hand at the end of Q4 2021 was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV1 in Q4 2021 increased 1% to $1.5 billion and increased 0.5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

  • A&M total revenue in Q4 2021 decreased 10% to $313.4 million

______________________________________

1

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see pages 13-14 for explanations of why the Company uses these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue in Q4 2021 increased 32% to $46.0 million

In addition, total number of organizations activated on our Business Inventory Management System ("IMS"), a gateway into our marketplace, increased by 89% as compared to Q3 2021.

Full year highlights
Net income attributable to stockholders for 2021 decreased 11% to $151.9 million compared to $170.1 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders decreased 12% to $1.36 from $1.54 per share. Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* increased 3% to $1.94 per share in 2021 as compared to $1.89 per share in 2020.

For the full year of 2021 as compared to the full year of 2020:

Consolidated results:

  • Total revenue increased 3% to $1.4 billion

  • Operating income decreased 9% to $240.1 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* increased 3% to $323.5 million

  • Net income decreased 11% to $151.9 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization* ("EBITDA") increased 3% to $385.4 million

  • Cash provided by operating activities was $317.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

  • Cash on hand was $1.4 billion, of which $326.1 million was unrestricted and $933.5 million was restricted relating to our two senior notes entered into in December 2021 to finance the proposed Euro Auctions Acquisition, and the remainder is restricted for use

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

  • GTV increased 2% to $5.5 billion and decreased 0.4% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

  • A&M total revenue increased 1% to $1.3 billion

Other Services segment results:

  • Other Services total revenue increased 20% to $158.4 million

  • RBFS revenue increased 46% to $47.0 million

  • Rouse revenue of $26.4 million was recognized in 2021, which was its first full year since its acquisition on December 8, 2020

  • SmartEquip revenue of $2.9 million was recognized in Q4 2021, which was its first two months since its acquisition on November 2, 2021

Financial Overview
(Unaudited)






















(in U.S. $000's, except EPS and percentages)


Three months ended December 31,


Year ended December 31,










% Change









% Change



2021


2020



2021 over 2020


2021


2020



2021 over 2020

Service revenue:





















Commissions


$

126,135


$

121,170



4

%


$

469,718


$

452,882



4

%

Fees



118,653



110,485



7

%



448,041



418,714



7

%

Total service revenue



244,788



231,655



6

%



917,759



871,596



5

%

Inventory sales revenue



114,585



151,758



(24)

%



499,212



505,664



(1)

%

Total revenue



359,373



383,413



(6)

%



1,416,971



1,377,260



3

%

Costs of services



38,756



39,270



(1)

%



146,862



157,296



(7)

%

Cost of inventory sold



103,159



137,322



(25)

%



447,921



458,293



(2)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses



128,124



108,318



18

%



464,599



417,523



11

%

Total operating expenses



306,866



310,521



(1)

%



1,176,824



1,114,100



6

%

Operating income



52,507



72,892



(28)

%



240,147



263,160



(9)

%

Operating income as a % of total revenue



14.6

%


19.0

%


(440)

bps



16.9

%


19.1

%


(220)

bps

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income*



82,985



89,060



(7)

%



323,472



314,514



3

%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income* as a % of total revenue



23.1

%


23.2

%


(10)

bps



22.8

%


22.8

%


bps

Net income attributable to stockholders



30,595



48,856



(37)

%



151,868



170,095



(11)

%

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*



55,785



60,395



(8)

%



216,107



208,660



4

%

Diluted EPS attributable to stockholders


$

0.27


$

0.44



(39)

%


$

1.36


$

1.54



(12)

%

Non-GAAP diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders*


$

0.50


$

0.54



(7)

%


$

1.94


$

1.89



3

%

Effective tax rate



26.2

%


25.6

%


60

bps



26.0

%


27.8

%


(180)

bps

Total GTV



1,461,492



1,448,832



1

%



5,533,931



5,411,218



2

%

Service GTV



1,346,907



1,297,074



4

%



5,034,719



4,905,554



3

%

Service revenue as a % of total GTV - Rate



16.7

%


16.0

%


70

bps



16.6

%


16.1

%


50

bps

Inventory GTV



114,585



151,758



(24)

%



499,212



505,664



(1)

%

Service revenue as a % of total revenue



68.1

%


60.4

%


770

bps



64.8

%


63.3

%


150

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue



31.9

%


39.6

%


(770)

bps



35.2

%


36.7

%


(150)

bps

Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses



33.6

%


44.2

%


(1,060)

bps



38.1

%


41.1

%


(300)

bps

Service GTV as a % of total GTV - Mix



92.2

%


89.5

%


270

bps



91.0

%


90.7

%


30

bps

Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV - Mix



7.8

%


10.5

%


(270)

bps



9.0

%


9.3

%


(30)

bps

Segment Overview


















(in U.S $000's)


Three months ended December 31, 2021


Year ended December 31, 2021



A&M


Other


Consolidated


A&M


Other


Consolidated

Service revenue


$

198,729


46,059


$

244,788


$

759,303


158,456


$

917,759

Inventory sales revenue



114,585




114,585



499,212




499,212

Total revenue



313,314


46,059



359,373



1,258,515


158,456



1,416,971

Ancillary and logistical service expenses




13,780



13,780




52,301



52,301

Other costs of services



22,089


2,887



24,976



85,415


9,146



94,561

Cost of inventory sold



103,159




103,159



447,921




447,921

SG&A expenses



112,331


15,793



128,124



414,287


50,312



464,599

Segment profit


$

75,735


13,599


$

89,334


$

310,892


46,697


$

357,589

Total GTV



1,461,492


N/A



N/A



5,533,931


N/A



N/A

A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.6

%

N/A



N/A



13.7

%

N/A



N/A




















(in U.S $000's)


Three months ended December 31, 2020


Year ended December 31, 2020



