U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.84
    +5.21 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,990.04
    +90.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,782.67
    -51.45 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.77
    +10.89 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.45
    +1.75 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -9.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6540
    +0.6040 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,107.12
    -670.73 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.30
    +3.79 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Ritchie Bros. sells 4,200+ items for US$59+ million in three-day Fort Worth, TX auction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RBA

More than 11,500+ bidders from 58 countries registered to bid on items from 640+ consignors

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros.' latest Fort Worth, TX auction brought together 11,500+ bidders from 58 countries to compete for 4,200+ items, generating US$59+ million in gross transaction value.

Approximately 90% of the equipment in the July 19 – 21, 2022 auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 42% sold to Texans, while the remaining 10% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Australia, India, and Singapore.

"Ritchie Bros. is transforming its live events to celebrate our customers and partners. Last week in Texas, we held an onsite customer appreciation day, an industry association meeting, and a fantastic auction in Fort Worth," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "With more than 11,000 bidders, we saw a lot of competition online and onsite, resulting in a strong pricing for most asset categories, especially construction-related equipment."

Equipment items and trucks were sold for more than 640 owners, including a complete dispersal for Bradford Boring, LLC, a drilling contractor based in Oklahoma.

"We are very pleased with the results and look forward to working with Ritchie Bros. again," said Scott Bradford, Owner of Bradford Boring. "It's great that we were able to bring our items to Ritchie Bros.' yard in Oklahoma City, selling virtually in a cost-effective and efficient way, while getting the benefits of the big buying audience Fort Worth attracts."

Five Big Sellers in Fort Worth

  • 2020 Vermeer D100X140III directional drill – US$430,000

  • 2009 Grove GMK5130-2 130-ton 10x6x10 all-terrain crane – US$320,000

  • 2016 Caterpillar 160M3 AWD motor grader – US$280,000

  • 2008 Vermeer T755III tracked trencher – US$250,000

  • 2012 Caterpillar D8T dozer – US$207,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH (JULY 2022)

  • Gross Transaction Value: US$59+ million

  • Bidders: 11,500+ from 58 countries

  • Items sold: 4,200+

  • Consignors: 640+

"Our next Fort Worth event in September is going to be special, with our very first Ritchie Bros. Energy Day, which will feature thousands of oil & gas specific assets stored onsite and at offsite locations in Midland, TX; and Oklahoma City, OK," said Kelly Kittson, Director, Strategic Accounts & leader of the Ritchie Bros. Energy team. "If you have equipment to sell, contact us as soon as possible so we can start marketing your equipment to the world."

Ritchie Bros. has dozens of upcoming events on its auction calendar at rbauction.com, including a Rocky Mountain Regional Event with 3,200+ items on August 3 – 4; Tipton, CA and North Franklin, CT Timed Auctions on August 10 and 16; and a three-day event in Houston, TX on August 23 – 25. The company also sells items weekly through its online marketplaces at IronPlanet.com, GovPlanet.com, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List.

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-sells-4-200-items-for-us59-million-in-three-day-fort-worth-tx-auction-301592531.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c9279.html

Recommended Stories

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Railroads Can’t Fill $80,000 Jobs. That’s a Problem for the Stocks.

    The major freight railroads have cut their head counts to reduce their biggest cost. But the result, particularly for the U.S. rails, has been slipping service and performance, and worker unrest. Given competition for labor, the result won’t be easy or cheap.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for August 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for August.

  • China leads world in public EV charging connectors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the chart of the day, showing the global breakdown of EV charging connectors by country, as Tesla is reportedly expanding its network to non-Tesla drivers.

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.

  • Volkswagen ousts CEO Herbert Diess amid push to EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses news that Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down on September 1 and will be replaced by the current Porsche CEO

  • Russia to Cut Europe’s Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

    Russia said it would further reduce natural-gas supplies to Europe this week, lobbing another volley in its economic war with the West and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to avoid shutting down factories and leaving homes cold this winter. Russian state-owned energy producer Gazprom PJSC said gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity, blaming sanctions-related problems with turbines that have already reduced flows. The fresh reduction in the pipeline’s capacity—from 40% currently to 20%—is expected to take effect Wednesday, Gazprom said.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Natural-gas futures rally by more than 5%; oil prices finish higher

    Natural-gas futures climbed by more than 5% on Monday, supported by hotter-than-usual weather throughout much of the U.S., which has boosted demand for the commodity as a power source, analysts said. The rise in U.S. prices also follows a rally in European prices for the commodity, with

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Oil Rallies as Tight Supplies Counter Expectations of a Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as tight near-term supplies outweighed expectations of another rate hike this week and an eventual economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyTrump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionWest Texas Intermediate rose 2.1% to settl

  • Metaverse real estate sales to grow by $5B by 2026: report

    From 2021 to 2026, the metaverse real estate market is expected to grow by $5.37 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 61.74%, driven by the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrencies, according to a report from global market research firm Technavio. See related article: K-pop logs in to the metaverse strung by […]

  • China Chases Chip-Factory Dominance—and Global Clout

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • Flying this summer? This is currently the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • Shops leaving doors open while pumping out air conditioning face $767 fine as crackdown begins in Europe

    France warns that the higher usage of air conditioning during the heatwave is contributing to spiking electricity demand at the worst possible time.

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes