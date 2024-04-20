Rite Aid adds another store in the Poconos to closure list amid bankruptcy filing

The Rite Aid in Middle Smithfield Township has been listed for closure by the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

The location at 4551 Milford Road (Route 209), East Stroudsburg, was among 17 stores added to the closure list in a court document filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on April 9.

Rite Aid closed its Stroudsburg location in August 2023 and its Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, location in 2022.

The April 9 filing also added five Pennsylvania locations in Philadelphia, Steelton, Media, State College and Downingtown to the closure list.

