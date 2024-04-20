Rite Aid adds another store in the Poconos to closure list amid bankruptcy filing

Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
1 min read
0

The Rite Aid in Middle Smithfield Township has been listed for closure by the pharmacy chain, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

The location at 4551 Milford Road (Route 209), East Stroudsburg, was among 17 stores added to the closure list in a court document filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on April 9.

Rite Aid closed its Stroudsburg location in August 2023 and its Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, location in 2022.

The April 9 filing also added five Pennsylvania locations in Philadelphia, Steelton, Media, State College and Downingtown to the closure list.

Previously: Stroudsburg Rite Aid closes amid news of potential bankruptcy

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Rite Aid adds Middle Smithfield Township location to closure list

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Indian Man Pleads Guilty to Creating Spoofed Coinbase Website, Stealing $9.5M in Crypto

    According to court documents, Chirag Tomar used his ill-gotten gains to buy Rolexes, Lamborghinis, Porches and more.

  • Donald Trump’s Hush-Money Trial Has a 12-Person Jury, Rebounding After Hiccups

    A 12-person jury has been picked to decide the fate of Donald Trump in his hush-money case, setting the stage for the first criminal trial of a former president to kick off in earnest next week. The jury was finalized Thursday after three days of questioning nearly 200 prospective jurors and some hiccups along the way that included jurors being dismissed after having been selected. Five women and seven men are on the jury, which includes an investment banker who follows Trump on social media, a physical therapist who likes to run, a security engineer and a retired wealth manager.

  • Panama Papers trial's public portion comes to an unexpectedly speedy end

    The trial came eight years after 11 million leaked secret financial documents that became known as the “Panama Papers” prompted the resignation of the prime minister of Iceland and brought scrutiny to the then-leaders of Argentina and Ukraine, Chinese politicians, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. Jürgen Mossack attended the trial, while his partner Ramón Fonseca did not for health reasons, according to his counsel. Panamanian prosecutors allege that Mossack, Fonseca and their associates created a web of shell companies that used complex transactions to hide money linked to illicit activities in the “car wash” corruption scandal of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

  • Man in Critical Condition After Setting Self on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Police said a man threw pamphlets into the air before setting himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush-money trial is taking place. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

  • ‘We will catch you and we will prosecute you’: How Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is cracking down on retail theft

    DeSantis has no time for retail crime.

  • Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes

    Arkansas authorities arrested a truck driver after a traffic stop allegedly revealed he was in possession of nearly 28,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes. The post Arkansas authorities bust truck driver accused of hauling illegal cigarettes appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Trump Hush-Money Trial

    Max Azzarello threw pamphlets containing conspiracy-based writings in the air before setting himself alight.

  • Civilian interrogator defends work at Abu Ghraib, tells jury he was promoted

    A civilian interrogator who worked 20 years ago at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq denied abusing detainees Thursday, and told jurors he was actually promoted for doing a good job. Steven Stefanowicz, who worked for military contractor CACI when he was assigned to Abu Ghraib in 2003 and 2004, has long been a key figure in the abuse scandal that emerged when photos became public showing U.S. soldiers smiling as detainees were forced into shocking poses of physical and sexual humiliation. While multiple soldiers were convicted and sentenced to prison in courts-martial for their roles at Abu Ghraib, neither Stefanowicz nor any other civilian contractor who worked at the prison has ever been charged with a crime.

  • Philadelphia CDL school owner sentenced to prison for licensing scheme

    Vladimir Tsymbalenko, a former CDL school owner in Philadelphia, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to bribing a CDL test administrator to pass clients. The post Philadelphia CDL school owner sentenced to prison for licensing scheme appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Mango Markets Exploiter Convicted of Fraud and Manipulation Over $110M Heist

    Avraham Eisenberg, a 27-year-old crypto trader, has been found guilty on all counts of commodities fraud, commodities manipulation, and wire fraud in a federal court in Manhattan.