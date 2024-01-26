Rite Aid to close 10 additional stores: See full list of nearly 200 locations shutting their doors
Rite Aid is planning to close ten additional stores, adding to the number the company has closed since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.
Court filings in October identified 154 underperforming stores that Rite Aid plans to shut down. A November bankruptcy court filing revealed the company was planning to close an additional 31 stores in a dozen states.
Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy as it faced slumping sales and more than a thousand federal, state and local lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic by illegally filling painkiller prescriptions. The company was also facing billions of dollars of debt and declining sales.
Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter said in November the stores that will be closing have been underperforming and will be closed “to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.” The company plans to give workers at closing stores the option to transfer to other locations.
New court filings this week revealed the company plans to close 10 additional locations (noted in bold below).
Here's a look at all of the Rite Aid locations the company has either already closed or will close.
Which Rite Aid stores are closing?
California
Agoura: 5747 Kanan Road
Alhambra: 920 East Valley Boulevard
Atwater: 571 Bellevue Road
Burbank: 935 North Hollywood Way
Capitola: 1475 41st Ave
Citrus Heights: 5409 Sunrise Boulevard
Costa Mesa: 3029 Harbor Boulevard
Covina: 139 North Grand Ave.
Cupertino: 20572 Homestead Road
Dana Point: 24829 Del Prado
Downey: 7859 Firestone Boulevard
Fontana: 9940 Sierra Avenue
Irvine: 8509 Irvine Center Dr.
Laguna Niguel: 30222 Crown Valley Parkway
Lakewood: 5520 Woodruff Ave.
La Mirada: 15800 Imperial Highway
La Puente: 13905 Amar Road
Livermore: 1350 North Vasco Road
Long Beach: 4402 Atlantic Ave.
Los Angeles: 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard; 4046 South Centinela Ave; 959 Crenshaw Boulevard
Menifee: 25906 Newport Road
Monterey: 499 Alvarado St.
Needles: 1020 East Broadway Street
North Hollywood: 11350 Victory Boulevard
Oakhurst: 49060 Road 426
Oceanside: 3813 Plaza Dr.
Ontario: 3000 South Archibald Ave.
Oxnard: 720 North Ventura Road
Ramona: 1670 Main St.
Sacramento: 1309 Fulton Ave; 4980 Freeport Blvd
San Diego: 6505 Mission Gorge Road; 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard; 8694 Lake Murray Boulevard
Santa Ana: 1406 West Edinger Ave.
Santa Clara: 2620 El Camino Real
Santa Cruz: 901 Soquel Ave.
South Lake Tahoe: 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd.
Truckee: 11230 Donner Pass Road
Ventura: 2738 East Thompson Boulevard
Yorba Linda: 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Connecticut
Bethel: 289 Greenwood Ave.
New Haven: 66 Church St.
Delaware
Newark: 25 Chestnut Hill Plaza
Wilmington: 3209 Kirkwood Highway
Idaho
Boise: 5005 West Overland Road
Meridian: 1600 North Main St.
Maryland
Baltimore: 5624 Baltimore National Park, 5804 Ritchie Highway
Bel Air: 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347
Delmar: 1301 East State St.
Elkton: 728 East Pulaski Highway
Glen Burnie: 7501 Ritchie Highway, 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard
Massachusetts
Webster: 80 East Main St.
Michigan
Bridgman: 3681 Shawnee Road
Clawson: 1301 West 14 Mile Road
Clinton Township: 35250 South Gratiot Ave., 36485 Garfield Road
Detroit: 1900 East 8 Mile Road
Farmington Hills: 25922 Middlebelt Road
Flint: 2838 East Court St., 1124 North Ballenger Highway
Fremont: 924 West Main Street
Garden City: 29447 Ford Road
Grand Ledge: 715 South Clinton St.
Greenville: 507 N. Lafayette St.
Jackson: 3100 East Michigan Ave.
Lansing: 2701 South Cedar St.
Macomb: 15250 24 Mile Road
Manistee: 1243 US 31 South
Shelby Township: 51037 Van Dyke Ave.
St. Johns: 109 North Whittemore St.
Sturgis: 102 North Centerville Road
Wixom: 47300 Pontiac Trail
Taylor: 9155 Telegraph Road
New Hampshire
Merrimack: 420 Daniel Webster Highway
New Jersey
Beachwood: 93 Atlantic Blvd.
Haledon: 431 Haledon Ave.
Irvington: 35 Mill Road
Lumberton: 1636 Route 38, Suite 49
Mantua: 210 Bridgeton Pike
Moorestown: 121 West Main St.
Mullica Hill: 108 Swedesboro Road, Suite 20
Robbinsville: 2370 Route 33
Somerset: 773 Hamilton St.
Tinton Falls: 4057 Asbury Avenue, Suite 8
Toms River: 1726 Route 37 East
West Milford: 3 Marshall Hill Road
Whiting: 86 B Lacey Road
Williamstown: 1434 S. Black Horse Pike
New York
Bay Shore: 836 Sunrise Highway
Bellmore: 2784 Sunrise Highway
Bronx: 5825-35 Broadway
Brooklyn: 2981 Ocean Avenue; 2002 Avenue U; 249 7th Avenue; 7812 Flatlands Avenue
Cheektowaga: 2887 Harlem Road
Copiague: 901 Merrick Road
East Northport: 577 Larkfield Road
Floral Park: 2 Whitney Ave.
Flushing: 71-18 Kissena Boulevard
Huntington Station: 695 East Jericho Turnpike
Kenmore: 2453 Elmwood Ave.
Levittown: 3131 Hempstead Turnpike
Medford: 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road
Miller Place: 335 Route 25A
Oceanside: 3199 Long Beach Road
Oyster Bay: 273 Pine Hollow Road
Port Jeff Station: 593 Old Town Road
Rochester: 1567 Penfield Road
Smithtown: 65 Route 11
Valley Stream: 198 West Merrick Road
West Patchogue: 397 Sunrise Highway
Nevada
Gardnerville: 1329 U.S. Hwy 395 North, #1
Ohio
Bellefontaine: 230 South Main St.
Canton: 4332 Cleveland Ave., NW
Chardon: 401 Water St.
Dayton: 146 Woodman Dr.
Lorain: 2709 Broadway Avenue
Massillon: 3129 Lincoln Way East
Middlefield: 15596 West High Street
New Carlisle: 120 South Main St.
Springfield: 401 West North St.
Toledo: 5033 Suder Ave.
Youngstown: 2701 Market St.
Oregon
Portland: 2440 SE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard
Salem: 435 Liberty Street, N.E.
St. Helens: 785 South Columbia River Hwy
Pennsylvania
Abington: 1441 Old York Road
Allentown: 1628 South 4th St.
Ardmore: 169 W. Lancaster Ave.
Bellefonte: 821 East Bishop St.
Bethel Park: 5235 Library Road
Bethlehem: 2178 W. Union Boulevard
Chester: 2722 W. 9th St.
Conshohocken: 200 W. Ridge Ave., Suite 112
Erie: 2715 Parade St., 1709 Liberty St.
Export: 4830 William Penn Highway
Greencastle: 200 North Antrim Way
Greensburg: 6090 Route 30
Hanover: 301 Eisenhower Dr.
Johnstown: 300 Market St.
Levittown: 8716 New Falls Road
Mechanicsburg: 7036 Wertzville Road
Moon Township: 5990 University Boulevard, Suite 30
New Castle: 1730 Wilmington Road
New Kensington: 700 Stevenson Boulevard
Pennsburg: 350 Main St.
Pittsburg: 6200 Saltsburg Road
Philadelphia: 2401 East Venango St.; 6327-43 Torresdale Ave.; 5612 N. 5th St.; 4011 Cottman Ave.; 11750 Bustleton Ave.; 1315 E. Washington Lane; 2801 W. Dauphin St.; 8235 Stenton Ave.; 7941 Oxford Ave.; 136 N. 63rd St.; 5440 Lansdowne Ave.; 2545 Aramingo Ave.
Pittsburgh: 2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard; 5410 Keeport Drive
Quakertown: 1080 S. West End Boulevard
Rochester: 351 Brighton Ave.
Titusville: 208 E. Central Ave.
Tobyhanna: 674 Route 196, Suite 14
West Chester: 927 Paoli Pike
West Pittston: 801 Wyoming Ave., Suite 9
Yardley: 657 Heacock Road
Yeadon: 950 E. Baltimore Pike
Virginia
Chesapeake: 1458 Mount Pleasant Road; 833 North Battlefield Boulevard
Norfolk: 163 W. Ocean View Ave.; 7601 Granby St.
Williamsburg: 4501 News Road
Washington
Bellevue: 3620 Factoria Boulevard Southeast; 11919 NE 8th St.
Burien: 110 SW 148th St.
Everett: 10103 Evergreen Way
Graham: 22201 Meridian Ave. East
Lacey: 8230 Martin Way East; 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Lynnwood: 2518 196th St. Southwest
Mill Creek: 3202 132nd St. Southeast
Redmond: 7370 170th Avenue Northeast
Renton: 601 South Grady Way, Suite P
Seattle: 9600 15th Ave. Southwest; 1628 5th Ave.
Tacoma: 15801 Pacific Ave.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rite Aid stores closing: Full list of locations shutting down