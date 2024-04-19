Rite Aid closing more Hampton Roads locations as restructuring progresses

The struggling pharmacy chain Rite Aid is closing more Hampton Roads locations, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The company plans to close two Virginia Beach locations at 1624 Laskin Road and 1808 Salem Road, a Rite Aid spokesperson said in an email. Officials plan to close the Laskin Road store on June 13 and its pharmacy on May 9. The Salem Road location’s pharmacy closed April 18 and officials plan to close the store on May 23.

Additionally, a store at 1517 Holland Road in Suffolk closed March 17, the spokesperson confirmed.

Rite Aid has closed dozens of stores across the country, including now more than 20 in Hampton Roads, in an effort to reduce rent expenses and increase its financial performance, according to company officials.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year amid financial trouble and lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, according to Associated Press reporting. The closure plans were also detailed in court documents filed in bankruptcy court.

The company is transferring prescriptions at closing stores to other local pharmacies, Rite Aid CEO Jeffrey Stein said in an October letter to customers.

The company has not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of the restructuring process, the spokesperson said.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com