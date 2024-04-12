Rite Aid closures in New York continue after last year's bankruptcy filing

Following last year's bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid has announced the closure of more than a dozen additional stores in New York. Already, the national pharmacy chain announced the closure of 77 locations earlier this year with an additional 53 closures just announced.

According to the Hill, the Philadelphia-based company has closed or announced closures of about 500 stores since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. The pharmacy chain then announced that it was restructuring its debt with $3.45 billion in new financing as it battled declining sales and lawsuits related to opioids. Rite Aid has already reached the settlement for several cases after accusations of the oversupply of prescription opioids.

Here's what we know about Rite Aid closures in New York.

How many New York locations has Rite Aid closed?

Over the past year, the company has closed approximately 40 pharmacies across the state. The latest announcement adds the closure of 13 more stores to this tally, according to the Hill.

According to its website, Rite Aid currently operates 1,690 stores in the United States, with over 200 locations in New York alone. A decade ago, the company had nearly tripled that number, with 4,600 stores, but approximately half of its locations were acquired by Walgreens for $4.38 billion in 2017.

These are the Rite Aid stores in New York closing this month

Amherst: 3249 Sheridan Drive

Brentwood: 1825 Brentwood Road

Brooklyn: 960 Halsey Street

Bronx: 592 East 183rd Street

Buffalo: 2047 Sheridan Drive

East Meadow: 1910 Hempstead Turnpike

Huntington Station: 283 West Jericho Turnpike

Lake Ronkonkoma: 139 Ronkonkoma Avenue

Lockport: 459 South Transit Street

Queens Village: 218-35 Hempstead Avenue

Rego Park: 95-14 63rd Drive

Staten Island: 2271 Richmond Avenue

Tonawanda: 47 Niagara Street

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Rite Aid to close more stores in New York after bankruptcy filing