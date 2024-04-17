Rite Aid creditors complain of ‘excessive’ CEO pay ahead of Monday reorganization hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A week before a judge could approve bankrupt Rite Aid’s restructuring plan, a group of creditors complained the company is paying its CEO too much to steer the company through the Chapter 11 process.

Jeffrey Stein, the company’s chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer, is due to get a $20 million “success fee” at the end of the process, which lawyers complained — in a court filing Monday — is the same total all “unsecured creditors” will get.

“In other words,” the lawyers said in the filing (in full below), “if the debtors’ [company’s] plan is confirmed, Mr. Stein will receive at emergence for his seven months at the helm of a bankrupt company more than the tens of thousands of individuals and families, and thousands of communities, hospitals, public schools, Native American Tribes and others that were harmed by the debtors’ misconduct in fueling the opioid crisis—combined!”

abc27 News has contacted Philadelphia-based Rite Aid for a response.

Rite Aid’s larger competitors, CVS and Walgreens, have settled opioid-related lawsuits for about $5 billion each. Rite Aid faces similar litigation, which it hasn’t settled, but potential anticipated costs of the litigation helped push it into bankruptcy.

Elsewhere, the filing describes the compensation as “excessive” and an “obscene jackpot,” based partly on amounts Stein has received to restructure other bankrupt companies and amounts other people have received to restructure bankrupt companies (typically between $1 million and $5 million, the lawyers wrote).

How unusual is all of this for a company in Rite Aid’s position?

Michael Blackburn, vice president of RetailStat — a credit consulting firm specializing in retailers — said objections by creditors over matters like executive compensation aren’t unusual during a bankruptcy process.

Less common, Back said, is the size of the compensation in question in this case — “It does seem higher than normal,” he said — as well as the fact that so many stakeholders aren’t just the investors, banks, landlords and suppliers typically left holding the bag when a company files for chapter 11, but also the victims and their families of the opioid epidemic, which lawyers claimed pharmacy chains did too little to fight.

A key date in Rite Aid’s bankruptcy journey is next Monday, April 22. That’s when a judge will hold what’s called a “confirmation hearing,” when the judge could approve Rite Aid’s bankruptcy reorganization plan.

And then?

Blackburn said Rite Aid — after shedding a lot of debt and closing hundreds of stores — will be a healthier company than before it entered bankruptcy. And — he noted — Rite Aid’s much larger competitors, CVS and Walgreens, have faced some of the same challenges as Rite Aid and have also closed hundreds of stores. Blackburn said pharmacies traditionally made more money in the “front end” of the store than on low-profit-margin prescriptions, but that business model — lure people in with low-margin prescriptions and make the real money on everything else — has deteriorated, because people are more likely to buy front-end items from companies like Amazon.

Again, though, that’s also true of CVS and Walgreens. The difference between them and Rite Aid? Those companies diversified into other more profitable businesses, like health insurance (CVS bought Aetna) and primary care medicine (Walgreens bought Summit Health).

“But Rite Aid really won’t have the capital when they emerge to implement any type of similar strategy to be really successful or competitive in that regard,” Blackburn said. “So the industry’s competitive, the [profit] margins are getting thinner and they are coming out with a significant amount of debt” — less than before, he said, but still higher than his firm’s “comfort mark.”

