Rite Way Auto Transport Announces Name Change to Rite Way Transport Group

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Rite Way Auto Transport, a vehicle transportation company founded in Florida, is announcing a name change to Rite Way Transport Group to incorporate all types of freight into its services. The company started off as a car hauling company but has expanded to offer many different logisitcs services, from construction equipment to lumber to electronics to produce and seafood, which is what led to the name change.

Rite Way Transport Group, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release picture

"We are changing our brand name in order to accurately reflect the services we offer. For many years, our company has focused on transporting automobiles, but our capabilities and services have expanded so much further than that nowadays," stated Jeff Lassen, CEO of Rite Way Transport Group. "With this name change, we are hoping to attract more clients that have the need to move freight. In addition to this brand name change, we have also opened up several new locations, allowing us to provide our services to even more regions."

Founded in 2009 by CEO Jeff Lassen in Coral Springs, Florida, Rite Way Transport Group started off as a car hauling company but over the years has extended its range of services and the regions the company offers services to. The company recently expanded its headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida from 11,000 square feet to their current 13,600 square feet headquarters, also in Coral Springs. In addition to this expansion, Rite Way Transport Group has also expanded the company by adding new locations in Port St. Lucie, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, and, soon to be, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Because of these new locations, the company is hiring 60 employees in its Chattanooga location and 24 additional employees to its headquarters in Coral Springs. Rite Way Transport Group is on fire and doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

