Rithm Scraps Higher Sculptor Bid After Losing Och’s Support

(Bloomberg) -- Rithm Capital Corp. scrapped plans to increase its offer for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. to $12.20 a share after the hedge fund firm’s founder, Dan Och, withdrew his support for the sweetened deal.

The initial bid of $11.15 a share, or $639 million, still stood as of Wednesday, Sculptor said in an amended proxy filing. That compares to an unsolicited rival offer of $13 a share from a consortium of ultra-wealthy suitors led by Saba Capital Management’s Boaz Weinstein.

Late last month, Rithm weighed boosting its bid to win support from Och, who left Sculptor in 2019 and remains one of its largest shareholders. Their agreement, which was close to being finalized, collapsed on Tuesday, after Och read news reports about Weinstein’s latest bid and issued a statement supporting it.

As of Wednesday, Sculptor was continuing to evaluate Weinstein’s offer and would “continue to engage with Rithm regarding potential improvements” to its bid, according to the latest proxy, which was filed after US markets closed Thursday.

Weinstein’s group includes billionaires Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass.

Shares of New York-based Sculptor closed Thursday at $12.25. The stock has lost more than half of its value over the past two years.

