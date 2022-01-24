U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Rittal Appoints Andreas Ruzic as CEO of Rittal USA

·3 min read

Andreas's experience will lead Rittal North America in continued innovation and growth.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America LLC, a global provider of system solutions for industrial and IT enclosures, announces Andreas Ruzic as Chief Executive Officer of Rittal USA. This position adds operational management responsibilities to his current role of Executive Vice President of Rittal North America. In his expanded role, he will lead an executive team responsible for the growth of the business as well as the company's operations, manufacturing, sales, and administrative functions.

As an accomplished business leader, Andreas brings over 20 years of senior and C-level experience covering a variety of industries including manufacturing, aviation & aerospace, retail, telecommunications, and supply chain management. His vast experience with building brands, proficiency in driving profitable growth, and passion for strategic and innovative thinking will further advance Rittal as a market leader in industrial and IT enclosures.

"I am very excited to take over the role of CEO USA in addition to my responsibility for North America and look forward to the challenges, the growth and opportunities ahead of us," states Andreas Ruzic, CEO of Rittal USA and EVP of Rittal North America. "I am very much looking forward to continue the trusting and respectful collaboration and teamwork we've built so far guiding us to new possibilities."

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." - Henry Ford

Over the past three years, former Rittal USA CEO, Mike Freund, made significant contributions to Rittal's strategy and growth laying the foundation for Andreas to lead Rittal into an exciting future of continued market expansion. Andreas will concentrate on continuous and sustainable development across the North American region. He is committed to achieving Rittal's goals through the alliance with EPLAN, increased partner collaboration, and enhancing customer relationships. His focus on operational excellence will provide a significant impact as Rittal expands the breadth of their product portfolio, as well as their logistics footprint, to support customer needs in the U.S. market.

Rittal's customer-centric approach combines EPLAN digital software and CAE services to connect engineering, sourcing, manufacturing, and operations with end-to-end transparency and visibility throughout the entire process. The value chain of Rittal and EPLAN combined provides OEMs, panel builders, machine builders, and system integrators the benefits of streamlining workflows and minimizing the time needed to engineer, produce, and install industrial automation systems.

Andreas has a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Rosenheim, Germany and speaks three languages – English, Croatian, and German. His diverse background and wealth of knowledge is a true asset to the Rittal team which continues to expand automation offerings, production, and warehousing capabilities supported by five distribution centers including the newest in Houston, TX and Atlanta, GA.

For more information, visit https://www.rittal.com or contact us at email: rittal@rittal.us, phone: 800-477-4000

About Rittal North America, LLC
Rittal North America, LLC is a global provider of system solutions for industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com.

Media Contact:
Jill Jozwik
Senior Marketing Manager
jozwik.j@rittal.us

