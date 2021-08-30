U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.63
    +26.26 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,445.92
    -9.88 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,280.72
    +151.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.40
    -5.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8890
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,272.68
    -607.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.49
    +12.62 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Ritter Insurance Marketing Acquires Executive Resource Insurance Network, Expands in Florida

Ritter Insurance Marketing
·2 min read

Purchase Continues Ritter’s Growth and Solidifies Presence in the Sunshine State

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing (Ritter), a national leader in Medicare and life insurance contracts and sales technology, has announced its purchase of Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN), an independent wholesale brokerage agency in Sarasota, Florida.

The purchase increases Ritter’s distribution network in one of the most valuable markets in the senior insurance industry. Through the new partnership, agents working with ERIN will receive access to industry-leading technology, like the Ritter Platform CRM and Medicareful enrollment platform, and wide-ranging training and sales support.

“We’ve worked with Justin and Debby Miedema from ERIN for many years as we’ve grown our presence in the Florida market,” Ritter CEO Craig Ritter said. “We’re excited to bring their regional expertise in-house and provide agents in Florida with a complete package of resources developed specifically to improve the way they do business.”

ERIN is focused on connecting individuals and businesses who are looking for insurance products with the right professional to help them. Ritter’s vast resources will provide even more opportunities to leverage ERIN’s network of skilled agents in the region.

“Like Ritter, our goal has always been to give our agents the best service and technology experience possible, and no one does it better than them,” ERIN President Justin Miedema said. “Their values mirror ours. Integrity is important in this business and I know I can always count on them to do the right thing. We are very excited to now be part of the Ritter team and look forward to all the opportunities this relationship opens for our agents.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, the Miedema’s organization will become Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN), part of the Ritter Insurance Marketing Family of Companies. Justin will continue as President of ERIN, and Debby will continue as a sales consultant operating out of the Sarasota office along with other staff.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. Based in Harrisburg, Pa., Ritter has satellite offices in Bayside, NY; Omaha, NE; Scottsdale, AZ; Reisterstown, MD; and Medina, OH. More than 230 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Ritter's proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com.

About Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN)

Executive Resource Insurance Network (ERIN) is an independent wholesale brokerage agency in Sarasota, Florida. ERIN provides back-office support and resources to a broad network of insurance agents in the senior market. They specialize in Medicare, long-term care, and life insurance products. For more information, visit www.erinusa.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Craig Ritter craig.ritter@ritterim.com 800-769-1847


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will limit the amount of time children can play video games to just three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhu

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Robinhood should 'never, ever' be called a meme stock: Retail trader

    Matt Kohrs, YouTube Host, talks about new meme stock Support.com's surge following a monster rally, and why he would never call Robinhood a meme stock.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Moderna, BioNTech Stocks Topple As CDC Panel Discusses Merits Of Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna dipped Monday ahead of a key CDC meeting to discuss booster shots.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Dogecoin

    A lack of competitive advantages for the "people's currency" makes these downtrodden stocks the more attractive buy.

  • Why GameStop and AMC Stocks Jumped While Sundial Growers Dropped Today

    Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Pinterest's Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling this morning after the company's stock was downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating by Argus Research analyst John Staszak. Staszak is the latest analyst to downgrade Pinterest's stock following the company's second-quarter results (reported on July 29). Pinterest's stock has received downgrades from J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI, and even more analysts have lowered their price targets for the company's stock since its second-quarter earnings were reported last month.