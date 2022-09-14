U.S. markets closed

THE RITZ-CARLTON, GRAND CAYMAN ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP OF EVENTS FOR CAYMAN COOKOUT 2023

·5 min read

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Chef Eric Ripert are pleased to announce the highly-anticipated event lineup for Cayman Cookout 2023, taking place at the resort from Thursday, January 12th though Monday, January 16th, 2023. Cayman Cookout will make its grand return to the resort after a two-year hiatus and plans to bring together some of the world's most talented chefs, wine and spirits experts alongside new events, never before seen by attendees.

Cayman Cookout Dinner
Cayman Cookout Dinner

Hosted by Chef Eric Ripert, the 14th annual celebration will feature an impressive line-up of talent including José Andrés, Adrienne Cheatham, Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Andrew Zimmern, Antonio Bachour, Charles Joly, Daniel Boulud, Dean Max, Dominique Crenn, Emeril Lagasse, Jennifer Carroll, Kristen Kish and Tom Colicchio. The events and menus for Cayman Cookout have been carefully curated by Chef Ripert, as well as the participating chefs, who have worked closely with Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Wine Director for Cayman Cookout and Monica Dubar, Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. This year in particular, an emphasis has been placed on expanding the beverage programming, offering events and menus designed through the lens of master mixologists and global spirits experts. The beverage team has curated an extensive list of rare wines provided by some of the most exclusive and world-class producers, including Jason Smith MS, Jean-Marc Rouleau, Landon Patterson, Larry Stone MS, Marc Gagnon, Michael Kennedy, Nathaniel Dorn and Rajat Parr MS.

The festival will also allow guests to take advantage of two new dining concepts on property as well as the recently renovated guestrooms and public areas. The reimagined interiors include the revamped Silver Palm Lounge, which has retained its iconic spirit but offers updated interiors and the Armoire, a custom-built hardwood cabinet, offering guests a collection of indulgent discoveries from rare rums to premium hand-rolled cigars of the Caribbean, alongside chocolates created from the region's finest cacao. This venue will provide attendees with laid-back space to relax between events. The resort will also debut a new restaurant named Saint June, which provides a setting punctuated with relaxed luxury, where guests can enjoy a sophisticated and stylish food and bar menu inspired by Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. The space will host dinners and events throughout the weekend, including a memorable South American Steakhouse Dinner.

Guests planning to attend will also see the return of signature events like Beach Bash, Barefoot BBQ, and Rum and Robusto alongside new events including, but not limited to:

  • A Cayman Cookout In-Flight Experience with Chef Eric Ripert presented by Cayman Private Aviation

  • Island Culinary Excursions including a Cayman Brac Lunch Experience

  • Wine Tasting and Discussions with World-Class Producers like Marc Gagnon

  • Exclusive dining experiences including a Le Bernardin Reunion

  • A Sommelier Standoff featuring Master Sommelier Aldo Sohm, Michael Kennedy, Monica Dubar, and Enrico Carmassi

  • Steakhouse Dinners and Latin American/Caribbean inspired experiences at newly opened Saint June

  • Effervescence Soirée by Moët & Chandon

The full event line-up can be found here and ticket sales for all events will be available starting October 1, 2022. The 2023 event promises to be a memorable one, including unique experiences created by Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program and Chase Marriott Bonvoy® Credit Card. Individual ticket sales for Cayman Cookout 2023 will be available in autumn and will be available for purchase on the festival's website.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Newly reimagined in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman occupies 144 beautifully manicured acres, from the sparkling waters of the North Sound to white sands of world-famous Seven Mile Beach. The longstanding luxury Cayman Islands resort is a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, home to 369 luxuriously appointed rooms handcrafted by acclaimed Champalimaud Design. An elegant spa offers a bespoke collection of revitalizing and relaxing treatments, while six dining venues present guests with a diverse array of epicurean delights, including the Caribbean's only AAA Five Diamond restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert. In addition to a spectacular Greg Norman-designed nine-hole golf course, the resort also offers golf enthusiasts a state-of-the-art indoor simulator using Trackman technology. Ideal for events of all sizes, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is home to the island's largest ballroom as well as an interactive culinary studio. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment family programming allows guests of all ages to discover the incredible flora and fauna of Cayman, while Starfish Cay water park, tennis and basketball courts and an indoor game room ensures guest young and old are entertained. The Caribbean's largest luxury suite configuration, Seven South offers nearly 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space replete with elegant interiors, personalized service, and amenities as well as breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Encompassing up to 9 bedrooms, including the three-bedroom Grand Penthouse, the private enclave is perched atop the resort's Ocean Tower evoking a sense of being on top of the world. Each year, the resort and Chef Eric Ripert, welcome some of the world's finest chefs and most discerning guests for Cayman Cookout. More information about The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is available at www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman or by phone at +1(345)943-9000.

Media Contacts:
Lee Edelstein/Sarah Fielman
The Brandman Agency
Tel: +1 (212) 683-2442
Email: ritzcarltongrandcayman@brandmanagency.com

Silver Palm Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Silver Palm Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Cayman Cookout 2019 Chefs
Cayman Cookout 2019 Chefs
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-grand-cayman-announces-highly-anticipated-lineup-of-events-for-cayman-cookout-2023-301624689.html

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

