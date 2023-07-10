Ritz-Carlton, Naples, slammed by Ian, reopens bigger, better, on Vanderbilt Beach

Exterior of hotel

The Ritz-Carlton Resort, Naples quietly reopened to resort guests last week, giving them the first peek at its major transformation.

Now, locals can see and experience the same.

On Monday, the Ritz rolled out the welcome mat to the community – and all visitors. The transformation includes several new restaurants, and a new lobby bar, with a champagne tasting menu, and "elevated light bites," such a caviar and wagyu truffle sliders.

The world-renowned resort took a beating from Hurricane Ian, forcing it to close for more than nine months, and to lay off nearly 600 employees.

The coastal property on Vanderbilt Beach remained open in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation, until Ian hit in September, swamping it with water and sand, and lashing it with high winds.

Upgrades to the resort include the new Vanderbilt Tower, with an expansive new club lounge and more than 70 more spacious club-level guest rooms.

Offered in locations around the world, the club-level experience includes a dedicated concierge and exclusive access to the club lounge, "where daily culinary presentations highlight the quintessential flavors and traditions of the destination." It comes with more luxury, and a higher rate.

The new club lounge is described as "like no other." It's the Ritz's largest in North America, spanning 4,000 square feet, with a private check-in, full-service bar, private dining, kids' area and special programming, such ascooking demos and pop-up visits from local farms.

All of the local resort's rooms and suites have been extensively redesigned, giving them a fresh look and feel, as part of the new look. There are now 474 in all.

Architect Cooper Carry and Parker Torres Design collaborated to create interiors meant to honor the resort’s cherished heritage and traditions in Naples.

New culinary offerings include the Sofra, a "vegetable-forward" concept, open for lunch and dinner, serving "shareable, flavorful plates of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine." With an emphasis on local produce and catch, the menu includes cold mezzes, braised artichokes, and an olive oil cart with house made breads.

Two of the resort's favorite restaurants will reopen soon: Gumbo Limbo on July 19, and the Grill on July 26.

A fourth new restaurant will be announced later this year, with promises that it will be unique.

Outdoors, the reimagined resort includes new pools, bungalows and cabanas. There are 10 fully enclosed bungalows, each with its own private bath, TV and entertainment system, and service bar. Additionally, 10 cabanas will be added, with plush seating, ceiling fans and TVs.

The spa is set to reopen in August. The revitalized spa debuted in January 2022, but Ian took a toll on it, forcing repairs.

The major renovation and expansion of the resort began in 2021, with a price tag of more than $50 million, designed to usher in its "next chapter."

Host Hotels & Resorts, which owns the beachfront Ritz, estimated the cost of restorative work from Ian at $100 million to $125 million. That number doesn't include lost revenue from the unexpected closure.

More than 85% of the resort's employees before Ian are back on the job.

"It is an honor to bring this incredible transformation to life at our iconic resort. The stunning redesign, coupled with new experiences, invites guests to celebrate their memories and create new traditions," said Mark Ferland, the Ritz-Carlton's area general manager, in a statement.

Spa reception area

The Ritz has been a draw for nearly 40 years in Naples. When it opened in 1985 it helped put the area on the map.

"The absence of the Ritz has certainly been felt," said Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, in an email a few months ago, when the resort officially announced the reopening date.

The Ritz doesn't just attract well-heeled vacationers. It's a popular place for meetings and events, including weddings and conventions, so it is "undeniably a celebration" to have it back online, he said.

With premium rooms that command premium prices, the waterfront Ritz is a big contributor of tourist taxes in Collier County. The taxes, collected on hotel stays and other rentals, help fund destination marketing, as well as beach improvements and maintenance and other tourism-related attractions and activities that draw visitors.

The sister Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, just up the road, has remained open.

Nearly 100 positions are available to support both Ritz-Carltons in Naples. More information can be found here:jobs.marriott.com/.

