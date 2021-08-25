U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Exclusive Partnership With Corsa HQ To Offer Exotic Luxury Car Rentals

Guests Can Now Rent Exotic Luxury Vehicles During Their Stay and Receive Other Exclusive Perks with the New Corsa HQ Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is elevating its luxury guest experience by launching an exclusive partnership with Corsa HQ. Guests can now rent high-end vehicles during their stay, selecting from the Corsa HQ inventory of desirable brands including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and more.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and Corsa HQ
The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and Corsa HQ

Guests can select from various rental options including Premium Sport or SUV rentals ranging from $395-$595 or Exotic Sport car or Executive Luxury car rentals ranging from $995-$1,195. The car rental experience also includes a $50 Ritz-Carlton gift card included with Premium Sport and Premium SUV rentals or a $100 Ritz-Carlton gift card included with Exotic Sport and Executive Luxury rentals.

The Corsa HQ experience is perfect for an array of occasions from date nights, gifting, photos for weddings or engagements, or simply as a one-of-a-kind experience. Corsa HQ also offers a Black Card Membership for access to all vehicles with no blackout dates.

Corsa HQ takes great pride in providing a seamless exotic car rental experience. With no branding to indicate the vehicle belongs to Corsa, drivers can feel as if they're driving their own car. Every rental is professionally detailed down to the leather, and Corsa offers unparalleled white glove concierge service with on-site check-in at the hotel.

With an expansive fleet of vehicles, Corsa also allows guests to test drive vehicles for up to 4 hours and lets drivers switch cars halfway through their reservation based on the length of rental and fleet availability.

The launch of the Corsa HQ partnership at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes follows the luxury hotel's recent $30 million transformation including newly appointed guest rooms and suites, Club Lounge, and sprawling pool with new private cabanas.

For more information or to reserve your Corsa HQ car rental experience, visit https://theritzcarlton.corsahq.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando
The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Fifteen outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Megan Trivelli
(212) 683 2442
GrandeLakesOrlando@brandmanagency.com

