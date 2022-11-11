Ritz Momentum Helps Amazon FBA Sellers Make Data-Informed Decisions in Product Design

Noted provider of Amazon business solutions, Ritz Momentum is now providing advanced product design support to Amazon FBA sellers with a data-centric approach. The company was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Izabella Ritz.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritz Momentum, an agency dedicated to providing end-to-end business solutions to Amazon FBA business owners, continues to expand its service. The company is now receiving accolades by helping Amazon sellers with their product design. Ritz Momentum utilizes data to create and validate product ideas, protecting Amazon online store owners from all types of product development risks.

To find out more about Ritz Momentum and its service capabilities, please visit https://www.ritzarm.com/

Ritz Momentum's Amazon FBA product design process works in two steps. In the first step, they find high-demand and low-competition keyword opportunities that meet the investment budget of the seller. This is done using Amazon Brand Analytics, Product Opportunity Explorer, and a variety of industry-leading data analysis software.

In the second step, voting software and social focus groups are used to have the target audience vote between the product developed by Ritz Momentum and the best-selling competitors for the sellers' specific keyword opportunity. These voters also provide qualitative feedback on their choice.

Ritz Momentum repeats the process using the feedback of the same target customer. This improves the design each time, and the process continues until the design beats the top seller. During the product design process, Ritz Momentum continuously coordinates with suppliers to ensure that the product developed is both feasible and on budget.

"Ritz Momentum is an Amazon Seller founded, Amazon business services agency specializing in finding products that sell in high-demand, low-competition niches where easy product customization will give sellers a huge advantage. Using our Data-to-Custom Approach (DTC) for product development, we save our customers an average of $20,000 by helping them avoid investing into product ideas that "sound good" in theory but won't sell in practice," said Ritz Momentum founder and CEO Izabella Ritz.

"For sellers struggling to increase sales, we do a deep-dive account analysis to figure out their customer avatar, and then help create sales copy, high-end design pictures, EBC, PPC campaigns, and new product ideas that best target that customer profile," Izabella added.

Before starting an Amazon FBA business, please visit the website of Ritz Momentum for an effective Amazon solution roadmap.

Contact Name: Izabella Ritz

Contact Phone: +1 407 777 1067

Contact Email: bella@ritzarm.com

