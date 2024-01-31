Rivalry Corp. (CVE:RVLY): When Will It Breakeven?

Rivalry Corp. (CVE:RVLY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rivalry Corp., through its subsidiary, Rivalry Limited, operates as a sport betting and sports media property that offers regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for bettors. The CA$70m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$31m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$28m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Rivalry's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Rivalry, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$1.1m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rivalry's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Rivalry currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

