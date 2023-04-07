U.S. markets closed

ByteDance's Douyin and Tencent bury hatchet, reach cooperation pact

Reuters
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok and and Tencent have agreed to explore the joint promotion of short and long videos, in a further thawing of frosty relations that has long been marked by lawsuits and a war of words.

Douyin, owned by tech giant ByteDance, said in a statement it is now authorised to use Tencent Video content and rules about how secondary content can be generated have also been clarified.

Users of platforms in the Douyin Group including Douyin, Xigua Video, and Toutiao will be able to create short videos using the content in long videos on Tencent platforms, it said.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)