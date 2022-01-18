U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,602.00
    -52.75 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,539.00
    -257.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,314.00
    -281.75 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,133.90
    -23.80 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    +1.49 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.75
    +1.44 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6900
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,787.90
    -929.66 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.97
    -25.76 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.65
    -55.58 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

RIVANNA® Expands World-Class Engineering Team to Advance Development of the Accuro® Product Platform

Rivanna Medical
·2 min read

Paul Sheeran

Paul Sheeran
Paul Sheeran
Paul Sheeran

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Sheeran, Ph.D., as senior ultrasound engineer to advance the development of RIVANNA's next-generation product platforms, including the Accuro 3S and Accuro XV. The latter product is a fracture detection and diagnosis instrument in development with funding support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through contract number 75A50121C00035.

The new product platforms in development utilize RIVANNA's patented technologies, including Multi-Probe Multi-Angle BoneVision™, an automated image-acquisition technique based on a series of novel three-dimensional ultrasound-based bone-imaging technologies that increases angular image sensitivity to bone surfaces.

"Opportunities to lead the development of such highly innovative ultrasound imaging systems are rare across our industry," says Dr. Sheeran. "I am eager to make significant technical contributions during all phases of the product development cycle."

Dr. Sheeran most recently served as an ultrasound systems engineer at Philips Healthcare with a co-appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor at Oregon Health and Science University. He played a key role in Philips as B-mode signal path lead, with responsibilities in core algorithm development, prototyping and roadmapping for future releases based on competitive and clinical gaps. He also served as co-PI on several NIH grants partnering industrial R&D with clinical researchers at multiple academic institutions.

As a domain expert in applications of diagnostic ultrasound imaging, including 3D front-end design, signal processing and image visualization techniques, Dr. Sheeran will lead projects primarily focused on Accuro XV CADe/x algorithm development and testing at RIVANNA.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sheeran. He brings an extensive background in commercial ultrasound product development," commented Will Mauldin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of RIVANNA. "Together, the team, project plans and resources will ensure successful commercialization of RIVANNA's next-generation product platforms, which address a billion-dollar market opportunity in pain management, neurology, oncology and emergency medicine."

About RIVANNA
RIVANNA® is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, including BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance®, which optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to X-ray-based imaging modalities. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-Enabled Image Recognition technology, these products offer comprehensive clinician-assistance solutions that improve decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

Media Contact: Vicki Brothers | vbrothers@rivannamedical.com

Related Images






Image 1: Paul Sheeran



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. steps up fight against fast-spreading Omicron variant

    The Biden administration is trying to step up the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant by increasing access to free testing. Meanwhile, the CDC is advising people to wear the most protective masks they can find. Dr. Jeremy Faust, emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak for more.

  • Kings County health officials share isolation, quarantine guidelines

    Instead of providing individual isolation and quarantine orders, the information is available online at their website.

  • U.S. recording over 800,000 COVID-19 cases each day

    The surge of new COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant continues to set records and strain hospitals across the nation. CBS news correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from New York City. Then Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas, a family medicine physician in New Hampshire, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the impact.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Sh

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis His

  • Derivatives Data Shows Softening Crypto Enthusiasm

    The wind seems to be out of crypto’s sails for now.

  • India’s Oyo Hotel Startup to Target $9 Billion Valuation in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels, the once hard-charging Indian startup that struggled during the pandemic, is eyeing a valuation of about $9 billion in its initial public offering after preliminary conversations with potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming

  • Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

    The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted it as the outlier, with other major central banks in talks to raise rates. China's move only briefly weighed on the yuan.

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the Wo

  • Binance Partners With Gulf Energy To Launch Crypto Exchange in Thailand

    Binance received a criminal complaint from the Thailand regulator last year, despite which, it is launching a crypto exchange.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; H

  • Mexican entrepreneur Garza Calderon confirms interest in Citi asset sale

    Mexican entrepreneur Javier Garza Calderon aims to bid on the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in the country, pledging to return it to Mexican hands, he said in a statement Sunday. Garza Calderon, founder of the organization "Entrepreneurs for the Fourth National Transformation (E4T)," said he was interested in inviting other business leaders to form a group of investors to analyze the possible acquisition. "I perceive a great opportunity to rescue its historical, cultural and financial assets so that they return to the hands of Mexican businessmen," Garza Calderon said in a statement shared with Reuters.

  • Earnings season in full swing, Fed blackout period: What to know this week

    Earnings season kicks into high gear this week with Goldman Sachs (GS), Proctor & Gamble (PG), Netflix (NFLX) and United Airlines (UAL) expected to report this week.

  • Citi Defuses Warning on Vivion Debt That Had Sent Bonds Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityCitigroup Inc. has revisited its warning on bonds issued by Vivion Investments, which slumped on the investment bank’s initial note highlighting its expo

  • Jefferies Joins Growing List of China Equity Bulls on Valuations

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. strategists turned bullish on Chinese stocks, saying they’re due for a rebound after getting hammered by a year of regulatory crackdowns and a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjok

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022