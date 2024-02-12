River Centre looking to add 340 apartments to help fill Middletown office campus

In the midst of a tough environment for office leasing, River Centre, a large office park just off the Garden State Parkway's exit 109, wants to add apartments to its corporate campus.

A concept plan for AvalonBay Communities consisting of 340 apartments is part of a redevelopment plan approved by Middletown in late November, which sets the zoning rules for any new development there. Previously, multifamily housing was not allowed.

River Centre hopes to submit official plans for the proposed development to Middletown's planning board sometime this month, said Maurice Zekaria, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Realty, which along with First Mile Capital/Crown Acquisitions owns the six-building office campus along Newman Springs Road and Schulz Drive.

The redevelopment plan covers the parking lot areas to the rear of the River Centre South complex, bounded by the Garden State Parkway and the Swimming River, according to Anthony Mercantante, Middletown's township administrator. A small building, currently used as a cafeteria, would be knocked down, he said.

The tenant sign for River Centre, an office complex on Newman Springs Road in Middletown. Feb. 8, 2024.

The proposed apartments, which will include a percentage of affordable housing units, would be built on what are now parking lots, Mercantante said. "There's not an inch of new impervious coverage (pavement) on the property."

Why is this happening?

Many office complexes like River Centre, which was built in the early 1980s, are having a hard time finding tenants to fill their large spaces, Mercantante said.

"As many office parks have seen over the years, it's difficult to keep such large facilities fully leased up," he said. "Companies are shrinking and the demand for massive office spaces like that are not as in demand as they used to be."

River Centre has made some inroads.

In November, its commercial real estate broker, Newmark, announced that it had secured renewals and leases for about 80,000 square feet of space.

Red Bank Veterinary Hospital has leased the entire four-story building at 100 Schultz Drive, about 100,000 square feet, and plans to move from its smaller facility on Hance Avenue in Tinton Falls.

Other tenants include Sycamore Medical, Alliant Insurance and Life Time Work, a co-working space that opened recently. It is associated with Life Time, the high-end lifestyle and fitness center on Half Mile Road that's opening on Feb. 26.

River Centre also is in the midst of a $25 million capital program to upgrade the campus, including new entrances, facades, activated terraces, a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, roof enhancements, building management systems, new corridors and upgraded common space.

But it's not full. Zekaria said 115,000 square feet of office space at River Centre remains to be leased. That's about 18% of the 650,000-square-foot office campus.

With lower demand for office space and vacancies, landlords will often seek to lower their property assessments by filing tax appeals, Mercantante said.

"If they get their taxes reduced, it gets made up for by all the residential taxpayers," Mercantante said. "We are trying to find ways to stabilize these commercial developments to make them more economically viable, so introducing residential components is one way of doing that."

River Centre has filed an appeal of its 2023 tax assessments, township officials said.

More than $25 million is planned in capital improvements at River Centre, an office complex on Newman Springs Road in Middletown

What do neighbors say?

The possibility of apartments coming to River Centre has attracted opposition. A group called Save Our Swimming River has formed, made up of residents from Tinton Falls and Middletown, said Lora Smith-Staines, an organizer and environmental scientist. A petition on Change.org has nearly 1,000 signatures to "Stop Development Along the Swimming River."

She said she's concerned about the housing development's impact on the river's wildlife and plant life.

"We've got nesting bald eagles. We've got ospreys. We've got an active fish population in the river," said Smith-Staines, a resident of Riveredge Road in Tinton Falls. "I'm concerned not only about construction of the building, but the height of it and how it might impact migration of birds."

Late last month, the Tinton Falls Borough Council sent a letter to Middletown's mayor and Township Committee expressing their concerns.

"One of the concerns of the residents is that the Swimming River and adjoining wetlands are a critical environmental concern," Tinton Falls Council President Risa Clay wrote in the letter. "We request that any aspect of the proposed development that can be limited to preserve and protect those natural areas, including potentially a conservation easement, be considered and implemented."

Mercantante said environmentally sensitive areas along the river, such as wooded areas and slopes, won't be touched by the development. The new development will take advantage of existing infrastructure that's already in place, he said.

"The idea is to put development where it already exists as opposed to taking up another farm or another undeveloped tract of land," Mercantante said. "Take advantage of the fact that we already have all the infrastructure here. All the utilities are in to this site. All the lighting is on the site. All the drainage systems are in place on site."

