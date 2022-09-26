U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

River Logic Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

·2 min read

Company appoints Bets Lillo, an expert in areas of sustainability and supply chain to help lead and advise on the company's vision for growth

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a provider of advanced network optimization and decision support technology, today announced the appointment of Bets Lillo to its Board of Directors. As an active advisor for technology companies across cybersecurity, telecommunications and flexible circuit businesses, Lillo guides a range of companies to deliver sustainable, resilient, and transformative capabilities.

Bets Lillo, River Logic
Bets Lillo, River Logic

"Bets impressed us with her deep knowledge and extensive supply chain and sustainability expertise," said Kevin Howe, River Logic's Chairman & CEO. "Her leadership abilities and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion and continue to evolve our technology solutions globally. We are excited to have Bets on our Board and look forward to working closely with her."

In the fall of 2021, Bets Lillo joined the top-rated business school at Texas Christian University as an Executive in Residence, teaching courses in supply chain and global business. Her distinguished corporate career includes domestic and international leadership roles spanning technology, operations, M&A and finance at IBM, AT&T, Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie.

"River Logic's value chain optimization technology is a game-changer for integrating financial and operational data," said Lillo. "River Logic affords companies resilience without over-buying inventory and delivers on the promise of supply chain technology amidst scarce digital talent."

An NACD certified corporate director and member of the organization's climate cohort, Bets is a sought-after speaker on the topics of sustainability, ESG and supply chain at the board level. Bets' community engagement includes board director service with the World Affairs Council of Dallas Fort Worth and the Dallas Chapter of the International Women's Forum. Bets served as the National Board Director Committee Chair for the Private Directors Association and a member of its Technology Governance Committee during the organization's meteoric growth from four to 19 chapters and has been a member of Purdue University's Biomedical Engineering Advisory Board for over a decade.

About River Logic

Technology from Texas-based River Logic creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, their platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability and more.

(PRNewsfoto/River Logic, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/River Logic, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/river-logic-announces-new-appointment-to-board-of-directors-301633232.html

SOURCE River Logic, Inc.

