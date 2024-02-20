River Oak Capital Thinks Nicholas Financial (NICK) as “Heads I Win, Tails I Don’t Lose Much” Investment

Investment management company River Oak Capital recently released its second-half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund returned 8.3% compared to 26.3% for the S&P 500, 16.9% for the Russell 2000, and 9.3% for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

River Oak Capital featured stocks such as Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a consumer finance company. On February 16, 2024, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) stock closed at $6.94 per share. One-month return of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was 0.43%, and its shares gained 4.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) has a market capitalization of $50.586 million.

River Oak Capital stated the following regarding Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a sub-prime auto lender that is now being liquidated. It is our second largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $50m. In November, Nicholas Financial announced it had sold its entire sub-prime loan book to Westlake Financial for ~$65m - $9 per share. In early 2023, we bought ownership in Nicholas Financial at a $39m market cap valuation. If you go back to the H1 2023 letter, the assumption was that receiving $60m of cash from their liquidation over the next two years was our downside protection. This turned out to be a fairly accurate forecast…” (Click here to read the full text)

