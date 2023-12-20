New Riverside businesses prepare to open. Latest on Dollar General, Starbucks, Urgent Care

Dollar General is expected to open at the former Rite Aid location, at the intersection of Pulteney and Buffalo streets, in Riverside, Steuben County, in the near future.

The exact date of the opening has not yet been released but should soon be announced, according to Dollar General officials.

Riverside Village Mayor Rich Wagar said it will be nice to have that attractive building filled.

"This is not going to be your usual Dollar General," Wagar said. "I have never seen a Dollar General that looks like this building. They are taking an existed building and turning it into one of their facilities."

Dollar General currently operates over 19,000 stores in 48 states. The company began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Scottsville, Kentucky. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dollar General has grown into one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States with revenues eclipsing $37 billion in 2022. The company currently operates stores in Corning, Painted Post, Addison, Campbell and Big Flats in the greater Corning area.

Starbucks, WellNow Urgent Care also opening soon in Riverside

The building that will house Urgent Care Center and Starbucks in the Tops Plaza, in Riverside, is nearing completion.

Dollar General isn't the only new business preparing to set up shop in Riverside.

Wagar said a WellNow Urgent Care Center and a Starbucks are expected to open to customers in a new building under construction across the street from the building Dollar General will occupy. The property was once the site of a Friendly's restaurant at the Tops Plaza.

"Urgent Care and Starbucks, with room for 27 tables, are going to be assets to the village," Wagar said. "I'm very pleased that we have the businesses coming into the village for the benefits to the residents."

Real estate: Most recent median home sales in Steuben County down at $142,000

Both WellNow Urgent Care and Starbucks are expected to open in early 2024. Exact dates have yet to be announced.

WellNow also operates urgent care facilities in Elmira, Big Flats and other locations. Starbucks also has locations in Big Flats and Horseheads.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Dollar General, Starbucks, WellNow Urgent Care opening in Riverside