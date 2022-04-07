U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.76
    +0.73 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9710
    +0.1710 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,551.59
    -193.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center Responds to Community Need for Parkinson's Disease Care With Its Advanced Program

National Health Care Associates
·3 min read

Riverside Health & Rehab

Riverside Health &amp; Rehab
Riverside Health & Rehab

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center now offers advanced programming for Parkinson's Disease patients. The program provides an interdisciplinary approach for the education, treatment and monitoring of residents with Parkinson's or Parkinson's Plus Syndrome to achieve their optimal physical and cognitive abilities.

A brain disorder that causes shaking, stiffness, difficulty with walking, balance and coordination, Parkinson's symptoms can affect an individual's everyday life. Through high-level skilled nursing care, therapeutic rehabilitation, social services, dietary, recreation, and more, the program at Riverside aims to help those dealing with the disease so they can live their healthiest lives and maintain as much independence as possible.

"Parkinson's is a disease that affects many people in our community, and they need support. One in 200 people in our neighborhoods are trying to live their lives while dealing with this debilitating disease. The entire community of doctors, researchers, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and wellness programs all need to work together to support the people with Parkinson's until a cure is found," stated Michelle Hespeler, Founder & Chairman of Beat Parkinson's Today, Inc. Located in East Hartford, Beat Parkinson's Today is a non-profit program offering exercise and support groups for those living with the disease.

Upon admission to the Parkinson's Program at Riverside, residents receive a comprehensive rehabilitation assessment to include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech. Areas of rehabilitation focus may include movement patterns, gait and functional mobility training, activities of daily living training, balance and postural training, cognition and memory, speech and communication, and swallow strategies and diet modification.

"Behavioral Health support services play a large role in a resident's care plan, as memory fog and depression can occur," said Rosemary Beaudoin, LNHA, Administrator, Riverside. "Behavioral Health-certified nurse practitioners round on residents and physiatrists are on-call when needed. Medication management also plays a key role in the program's offerings."

"Medication Management with a Parkinson's patient is crucial," said Ann Spenard, DNP, RN-BC, Chief Clinical Officer, National Health Care Associates. "Managing multiple medications can be challenging for people living with Parkinson's but it is imperative that they take their prescribed medications on a regular dosing schedule so they can have the most effective outcomes of symptom relief. It's especially important to remain on a schedule as the disease progresses."

The care doesn't stop at Riverside. National Health Care's Passport to Home approach includes the development of a comprehensive discharge plan for residents before sending them home or back to their assisted living center. Plans include education for residents and their caretakers, medication management, home safety guidelines, personalized home exercise plans and equipment, as well as recommended support resources. Clinical Integration Specialists from National also check in post-discharge to help manage questions and assist with any concerns.

"Having a skilled nursing facility like Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center that has specific training for its staff in caring for those living with Parkinson's disease is invaluable when guiding families who reach out to ask for recommendations," said Holly Seymour, Director of Sales and Marketing, Anthology of Farmington—a nearby senior living community. "Families want to be sure that they can trust a clinical team for their short or long-term rehab needs, and that they understand the needs around medication management, symptom management and mobility support as someone living with Parkinson's. We aim to align ourselves with professionals that are dedicated to serving those with Parkinson's in a compassionate way and Riverside Health and Rehab is a trusted partner."

For more information, call Riverside at 860-289-2791.

Related Images






Image 1: Riverside Health & Rehab


Now offering Parkinson's Programming



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Following FDA rejection, Akebia lays off 180 workers

    Akebia Therapeutics has cut nearly half of its workforce following an unexpected rejection of its anemia drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Werewolf Therapeutics Shares Jump On Cancer Product Pact With Jazz Pharma

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has acquired exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Werewolf Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOWL) WTX-613. WTX-613 is a differentiated, conditionally-activated interferon-alpha (IFNα) INDUKINE molecule. "We believe WTX-613 has the potential to minimize the toxicity associated with systemic IFNα therapy, preferentially delivering IFNα to tumors, and thereby expanding its clinical utility in treating cancer," said Rob Iannone, executive vi

  • Pfizer Just Made a Small Acquisition. It May Be More Important Than It Looks.

    The pharma company is testing a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus. Thursday's deal gives it an antiviral treatment in Phase 2 testing.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Dive As Israel Study Looks Bearish On Fourth Covid Shot

    Vaccine stocks toppled Wednesday after an Israeli study suggested immunity wanes quickly following a second Covid booster shot.

  • Here's The Bullish Sign From Iovance That Could Signal Its Turnaround

    Iovance hinted at a one-quarter delay for its melanoma treatment this week, but IOVA stock continued a two-day recovery Thursday.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns That Vaccinated People "Need to Realize" This Now

    Now that we're more than two years into the COVID pandemic, most of us feel like we have steadier footing against the virus than we did in March 2020. For one thing, we've learned so much about how COVID spreads and what we can do to keep ourselves safe. But we've also gotten access to vaccines and boosters, which may not stave off the possibility of contracting COVID entirely, but are still highly effective at preventing the direst outcomes. At the same time, the pandemic is rapidly evolving, a

  • Aptinyx's stock falls 48% after drug fails in Phase 2b trial

    Shares of Aptinyx Inc. tumbled 48.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said an experimental treatment for painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b clinical trial. "The data from this study do not currently point to a path forward in development for painful DPN," Aptinyx CEO Andy Kidd said in a news release. The company said it is still evaluating the therapy as a treatment for fibromyalgia, and data is expected from a Phase 2b stud

  • AmerisourceBergen launches $150M venture fund for emerging health care companies

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. has established a $150 million venture fund that will invest in, and partner with, emerging companies working to transform health care for people and animals. The fund, called AB Health Ventures, will initially target early- and mid-stage health-related companies around the world. It will prioritize investments in entrepreneurs who are pursuing “bold ideas" in areas such as the future of pharmacy and distribution, clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, practice solutions for health care providers, and animal health.

  • Sleep Apnea—A Plague for America with More Help on the Way

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA OTC:RSPI | NASDAQ:IXHL I had the pleasure of moderating a discussion on sleep apnea hosted by Force Family Office that featured the pioneer in the study of sleep science and inventor of the ubiquitous CPAP machine, Dr. Colin Sullivan. The founder and CEO of Sommetrics, Dr. Richard Rose, also joined and spoke about the science behind sleep apnea as well as introducing a new

  • After Gridiron Dinner, a covid outbreak among Washington A-list guests

    WASHINGTON - More than a dozen guests who attended Saturday night's Gridiron Club dinner - including two Cabinet members, two members of Congress and a top aide to Vice President Harris - have since tested positive for coronavirus, sending ripples of anxiety through a city on the cusp of restarting its traditional social whirl after a two-year pause. A-list guests were asked to show proof of vaccination but not negative tests, and many mingled freely without masks at the dinner at the downtown R

  • The Current COVID-19 Booster-Shot Strategy is Not Sustainable, Says FDA's Expert Panel

    The agency’s expert panel met to outline a more systematic way of approaching COVID-19 vaccination and boosting

  • I was allowed to transition at 18 without question – but I regretted it

    The debate about trans identities and gender dysphoria has become very polarised – even for those of us who have lived through it.

  • Molly Sims, 48, Rocks A Killer Swimsuit While On Vacay—And Her Entire Bod Is Fit AF

    Molly Sims, 48, rocks a killer swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico—and her entire body is fit AF in new IG pics. Early morning workouts are her jam.

  • RaDonda Vaught verdict showed jurors didn't fully understand role of nurses | Opinion

    Just as doctors and nurses make mistakes, so do jurors. This injustice needs to be corrected.

  • Nova Mentis to Produce Psilocybin Capsules for Phase 2A Clinical Study

    Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is pleased to announce that it has consummated a contract with the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its upcoming Canadian Phase 2A fragile X syndrome ("FXS") clinical

  • Biophytis Shares Fall As It Stops Enrollment In Sarconeos COVID-19 Trial, Data Expected In Q3 2022

    Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) said that it is currently assessing FDA comments and recommendations and preparing to submit Phase 2-3 trial designs for sarconeos (BIO101) trial in sarcopenia. Enrollment is expected to start in 2H of 2022 in the SARA Phase 2 trial. In October 2021, sarconeos at the highest dose of 350 mg bid demonstrated an increase of 0.09 meters per second (m/s) in the FAS population and 0.10 m/s in the PP population compared to placebo 400MWT in gait speed after six months of tre

  • Current COVID vaccines not 'well matched' against BA.2, FDA says

    Current COVID-19 vaccines are not well matched against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Experts are now meeting to discuss changes to future boosters.

  • FDA Advisors Say Fall Booster Vaccine Will Be a Challenge

    Heading off a serious wave could take a new kind of Covid-19 vaccine that targets variants of the virus, not the original strain. But health officials still don't know which variants to target.

  • Why Long COVID Makes It So Difficult to Exercise

    If you're struggling to complete a workout after having COVID-19, you're not alone. Millions of people are dealing with the effects of long COVID, and studies suggest that over 89 percent are experiencing something called post-exertional malaise - a worsening of symptoms after exercise.

  • Second COVID-19 booster shots protect against Omicron infections—but not for long, major study says

    The hotly debated fourth COVID shot comes under further scrutiny following publication in the New England Journal of Medicine of a new effectiveness study.