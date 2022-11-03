U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.00
    -29.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,006.00
    -172.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,826.50
    -118.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.00
    -14.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -1.06 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.20
    -28.80 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    +0.69 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0150 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1010
    +0.3990 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,139.13
    -299.93 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.43
    -12.71 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.85
    -56.29 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Riverside Oral Surgery Announces Strategic Partnerships to Serve Greater Patient Base

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery Management, LLC ("Riverside Oral Surgery" or the "Company") has received a strategic investment led by MedEquity Capital, LLC ("MedEquity") and RF Investment Partners, LLC ("RF"). The partnership springboards what is already the largest oral surgery platform headquartered in the Northeast by accelerating its growth in sites and affiliations with elite oral surgeons, while maintaining a culture of creating the "optimal patient experience…each and every time."

Riverside Oral Surgery Announces Strategic Partnerships to Serve Greater Patient Base

Founded in 2007 and led by Dr. Jason Auerbach (aka, the BloodyToothGuy on social media), Riverside Oral Surgery is the leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in New Jersey, with multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities and cutting-edge imaging capabilities, focused on delivering exceptional patient care and consistently outstanding outcomes across ten centers.

"With our differentiated reputation for clinical excellence and strong market presence, we are excited to embark on building this platform focused on attracting like-minded, well-respected, progressive surgeons from across the United States," said Dr. Jason Auerbach. "We are ecstatic to be partnering with MedEquity and RF, who bring significant combined experience building industry-leading organizations within specialty physician sectors."

Jeff Ward, MedEquity Capital Partner and co-founder, said, "In partnering with Riverside Oral Surgery, we are excited for the opportunity to work with some of the best in the field to build upon a large, leading practice and create a platform where partner surgeons can maintain operating control of their practices while also receiving critical business support and the benefits of scale. Our commitment to grow the Company through new affiliations will be centered on linking arms with superior oral surgeons in the Northeast and beyond."

Blair Gertmenian, Managing Director at RF, said, "We are honored to partner with Drs. Auerbach and Cho in order to further expand Riverside Oral Surgery and to provide administrative support to a world-class, surgeon-led organization. Our partnership will allow surgeons to focus on clinical excellence and providing a superior patient care experience."

About Riverside Oral Surgery:
Based in River Edge, New Jersey, Riverside Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in the state. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Further information is available at www.riversideoralsurgery.com.

About MedEquity Capital:
Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

About RF Investment Partners:
RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at www.rf-partners.com.

Riverside Oral Surgery
Riverside Oral Surgery
(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Oral Surgery)
(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Oral Surgery)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-oral-surgery-announces-strategic-partnerships-to-serve-greater-patient-base-301666873.html

SOURCE Riverside Oral Surgery

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?