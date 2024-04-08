Riverstone Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM914.8m (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM220.4m (down 30% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 24% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: RM0.15 (down from RM0.21 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Riverstone Holdings EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 6.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 1.9%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Gloves segment contributing a total revenue of RM899.5m (98% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM619.3m amounted to 68% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM31.3m (42% of total expenses). Explore how AP4's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's shares are down 5.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Riverstone Holdings that we have uncovered.

