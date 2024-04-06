Is Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) Trading At A 46% Discount?

Key Insights

Riverstone Holdings' estimated fair value is S$1.49 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Riverstone Holdings' S$0.80 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

Analyst price target for AP4 is RM0.83 which is 44% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Riverstone Holdings Limited (SGX:AP4) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM183.5m RM249.9m RM254.5m RM300.3m RM331.1m RM354.0m RM373.2m RM389.7m RM404.2m RM417.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.89% Est @ 5.44% Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.71% Est @ 3.21% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% RM173 RM221 RM212 RM235 RM244 RM246 RM244 RM240 RM234 RM227

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM417m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.3%– 2.1%) = RM10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM10b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= RM5.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM7.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Riverstone Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.918. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Riverstone Holdings

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Riverstone Holdings, we've compiled three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Riverstone Holdings that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does AP4's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

