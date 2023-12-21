Has Riverstone Holdings Limited's (SGX:AP4) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Riverstone Holdings' (SGX:AP4) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Riverstone Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Riverstone Holdings is:

11% = RM195m ÷ RM1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Riverstone Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Riverstone Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 9.7%. This probably goes some way in explaining Riverstone Holdings' moderate 18% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Riverstone Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

SGX:AP4 Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AP4 fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Riverstone Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Riverstone Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 96% (which means it retains 3.9% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Riverstone Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 60% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Riverstone Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Riverstone Holdings has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

