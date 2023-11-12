Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Riverstone Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM228m ÷ (RM1.9b - RM74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Riverstone Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Riverstone Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Riverstone Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Riverstone Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Riverstone Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 3.9% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Riverstone Holdings have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 79% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Riverstone Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

