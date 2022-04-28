Riverview Bancorp Earns $4.1 Million for Fourth Fiscal Quarter of 2022 and a Record $21.8 Million for Fiscal Year 2022; Results Highlighted by Robust Loan Growth and Strong Core Deposit Growth

Riverview Bancorp Inc

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $3.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2022, net income more than doubled to a record $21.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021.



“We delivered strong fourth quarter and record fiscal year 2022 results, highlighted by substantial loan growth, strong loan production and solid revenue growth,” stated Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “We had exceptional organic loan growth for the third consecutive quarter, and our loan pipeline remains strong. Additionally, core deposit growth was robust year-over-year. We are operating from a position of strength as we enter fiscal year 2023, where we plan to capitalize on anticipated strong loan demand in the growing Southwest Washington and Oregon markets we serve, coupled with a rising interest rate environment.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2022)

Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income (non-GAAP) was $4.8 million for the quarter compared to $5.9 million in the preceding quarter and $4.4 million for the year ago quarter.

Net interest income was $11.9 million for the quarter compared to $12.1 million in the preceding quarter and $11.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.98%.

Riverview recorded a recapture of loan losses of $650,000 during the quarter, compared to a $1.3 million recapture in the preceding quarter and no provision for loan losses in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses was $14.5 million, or 1.47% of total loans. The allowance for loan losses excluding SBA purchased and SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.57% of total loans.

Total loans increased $28.2 million, or 11.9% annualized, during the quarter. The net increase consisted of an increase of $39.4 million in non-PPP loans offset by a decrease of $11.2 million in SBA PPP loans. Of the $39.4 million in fourth quarter loan growth, Riverview purchased $13.3 million of SBA loans and its organic loan portfolio increased by $28.5 million, or 12.0% annualized.

Total deposits increased $60.4 million, or 16.6% annualized, during the quarter to $1.53 billion.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.38% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.19%.

Paid a quarterly cash dividend during the quarter of $0.055 per share.



Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income was $11.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $12.1 million in the preceding quarter, and $11.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was due to a decrease in the average yield on loans, a decrease in SBA PPP loan interest and fee income, as this portfolio continues to decline due to the forgiveness, and a decrease in net prepayment fees collected in the quarter of $144,000, compared to $250,000 during the previous quarter. Investment income continues to supplement interest income due to the overall growth in the investment portfolio. Additionally, the low interest rate environment produced lower interest expense on deposits. The adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased to $11.1 million in the quarter compared to $10.9 million in the preceding quarter and $9.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. In fiscal 2022, net interest income increased to $47.6 million compared to $44.9 million in fiscal 2021.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, $440,000 of interest and net fee income was earned through PPP loan forgiveness and normal amortization. This compared to $781,000 of interest and net fee income on PPP loans during the preceding quarter and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Riverview’s NIM was 2.98% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, a two basis-point increase compared to 2.96% in the preceding quarter and a 28 basis-point decrease compared to 3.26% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. “The modest NIM expansion during the quarter was primarily due to an increase in investment yields and lower cash balances. With the recent rate increase enacted by the Federal Reserve at the end of the quarter, we anticipate improvement in our NIM in future quarters, especially with the likelihood of additional rate increases throughout the year,” said David Lam, executive vice president and chief financial officer.” In fiscal 2022, the NIM was 3.03% compared to 3.41% in fiscal 2021.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net fees on loan prepayments, which included purchased SBA loan premiums, increased net interest income by $144,000 and increased the NIM by four basis points. This compared to $250,000 in net fees on loan prepayments adding six basis points to NIM in the preceding quarter. The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $127,000 and resulted in a three-basis point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $64,000 and a two-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. SBA PPP loan interest and fees added 9 basis points to the NIM for the current quarter, compared to 15 basis points for the preceding quarter. The average overnight cash balances were $236.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $307.4 million in the preceding quarter and $248.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Without the elevated level in overnight cash balances, NIM would have been 44 basis points higher in the current quarter, 62 basis points higher in the prior quarter and 72 basis points higher in the fourth quarter a year ago. These items resulted in a core-NIM (non-GAAP) of 3.26% in the current quarter, 3.35% in the preceding quarter and 3.78% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The following table represents the components of (non-GAAP) Core NIM:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.98 % 2.96 % 3.26 % Net fees on loan prepayments (0.04 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 Accretion on purchased MBank loans

(0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) SBA PPP loans (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) Excess FRB liquidity 0.44 0.62 0.72 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.26 % 3.35 % 3.78 %

During the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, Riverview continued to deploy excess cash into its investment portfolio. Investment securities totaled $418.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $395.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the current quarter, the Company purchased $45.9 million in new securities with a weighted average yield of 2.17%. Investment purchases were comprised primarily of agency securities and MBS backed by government agencies.



Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, were $410.4 million, $368.6 million and $204.8 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 1.63%, 1.50% and 1.54%, respectively.

Average PPP loans were $6.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $23.8 million in the preceding quarter and $90.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. During the quarter, Riverview recorded $16,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $424,000 in loan fee amortization into income. This compared to $60,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $721,000 in loan fee amortization during the preceding quarter and $229,000 in interest income on PPP loans and $1.1 million in loan fee amortization during the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Loan yields decreased during the quarter to 4.43% compared to 4.67% in the preceding quarter and 4.77% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Loan yields excluding PPP loans were 4.28% for the quarter compared to 4.45% in the preceding quarter and 4.65% in the year-ago quarter. Loan yields excluding PPP loans and net fees on loan prepayments were 4.22% for the quarter compared to 4.35% in the preceding quarter and 4.69% in the year-ago quarter.

Riverview’s cost of deposits was 0.08% during the fourth fiscal quarter and in the preceding quarter, and 0.15% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago as deposit costs remained low reflecting the continued low interest rate environment.

Non-interest income was $3.0 million during the fourth fiscal quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter, and $2.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. Interchange and merchant bankcard fee income was higher due to the continued increase in economic activity in Oregon and Washington. Brokered loan fee income was strong but has slowed moderately due to rising interest rates. In fiscal 2022, non-interest income increased to $12.7 million compared to $11.1 million in fiscal 2021. Non-interest income for fiscal year 2022 included a $500,000 BOLI death benefit.

Asset management fees were $1.1 million during the fourth fiscal quarter and the preceding quarter. This compared to $900,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. The preceding quarter included a one-time fee of approximately $200,000. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management was $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

Non-interest expense was $10.1 million during the quarter compared to $9.3 million in the preceding quarter and $9.6 million in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits increased compared to the prior quarter primarily due to annual salary increases and fiscal year-end bonuses and incentive pay. Additionally, wage pressures, and the competitive landscape for attracting and retaining employees in Riverview’s primary markets, continues to put pressure on salary and employee benefits. For fiscal 2022, non-interest expense was $36.7 million, compared to $36.3 million for fiscal 2021. Riverview also recognized a $1.0 million gain on sale of a former branch property during the second fiscal quarter of 2022, which reduced non-interest expense for fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2021 included salary offsets of approximately $800,000 related to SBA PPP loans that were not present in fiscal 2022.

Return on average assets was 0.97% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 1.28% in the preceding quarter. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 10.23% and 12.26%, respectively, compared to 13.47% and 16.23%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio was 68.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to 61.2% in the preceding quarter and 68.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 23.7%, compared to 23.2% for the preceding quarter, and 22.5% for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total loans were $990.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $962.2 million three months earlier and $943.2 million a year ago. The $28.2 million increase in loan balances compared to the prior quarter was driven by a number of factors. In addition to growing organic loans by $28.5 million, Riverview completed the purchase of approximately $13.3 million of SBA guaranteed loans. These increases offset the $11.2 million of SBA PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. SBA PPP loans, net of fees, totaled $3.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2021, and $93.4 million at March 31, 2021.

Riverview’s loan pipeline totaled $101.4 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $81.2 million at the end of the prior quarter. Loan activity remained strong, with new loan originations during the quarter totaling $92.9 million compared to $109.0 million in the preceding quarter and $64.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. “As our markets continue to emerge from the pandemic, we have continued to focus on loan originations and emphasize business development activities,” said Lycklama. “Organic loan growth continued to exceed our expectations during the quarter and we are pleased with the continued success of our lending teams. The strong loan demand in our local markets is encouraging, however, loan growth continues to be impacted by loan payoffs.”

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $39.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $28.0 million at December 31, 2021, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to fund over the next several quarters. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $66.0 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $67.4 million three months earlier. Utilization on these loans totaled 18.4% at March 31, 2022, compared to 19.2% at December 31, 2021. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 3.77% compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter. Loan originations during the quarter included several large loans with rate lock commitments made early in the quarter. Recent loan originations, excluding these loans, have weighted average rates over 4.00%

Total deposits were $1.53 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $187.8 million, or 14.0%, compared to a year earlier. The growth in deposits over the last year came from core checking, savings and money market accounts. Non-interest bearing checking accounts increased $59.7 million, or 13.7%, year-over-year to $494.8 million at March 31, 2022. Checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 51.0% at March 31, 2022.

Shareholders’ equity was $157.2 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $163.1 million three months earlier and $151.6 million a year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $5.86 at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.11 at December 31, 2021, and $5.54 at March 31, 2021. The decrease in tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $8.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities, reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share on April 21, 2022.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets were $22.1 million, or 1.27% of total assets, at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.8 million, or 0.11% of total assets, three months earlier and $571,000, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. The increase is attributed to an increase in non-performing SBA government guaranteed loans where payments have been delayed due to the servicing transfer of these loans between two third-party servicers. Once the servicing transfer is complete, Riverview expects to receive the delayed payments and expects non-performing assets to decrease.

Additional details on government guaranteed portion of the SBA and USDA loans.

The Bank holds approximately $29.0 million of the government guaranteed portion of SBA and USDA loans originated by other banks that, when purchased, were placed into a Direct Registration Certificate (“DRC”) program by the SBA’s former fiscal transfer agent, Colson Inc. (“Colson”). Under the DRC program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. In 2020, Colson did not successfully retain its existing contract as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent and began transitioning servicing over to a new company called Guidehouse. In late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DRC program. After declining to continue the DRC program, all payments under the DRC program began to be held by Guidehouse or Colson until the DRC program could be unwound and the DRC holdings converted into normal pass through certificates. As part of unwinding the DRC program, Colson has requested investors who had received payments in advance of the borrower actually remitting payment return advanced funds before they will process the conversion of certificates. The Bank continues to work with Colson on the reconciliation and transfer of these loans. The Bank expects the reconciliation and unwinding process to continue through the next two quarters and until the reconciliation and unwinding process is completed, these loans will be reflected as past due. The Bank is fully guaranteed to be paid all principal and interest on these loans.

Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 22,099 $ 1,840 $ 571 Less: Non-performing SBA Government Guaranteed loans (21,826 ) (1,533 ) (176 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 273 $ 307 $ 395 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 2.23 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 1.27 % 0.11 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 %

Riverview recorded an insignificant amount of net loan charge-offs during the fourth fiscal quarter. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $52,000 for the preceding quarter and $14,000 in the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Due to the improvement in economic conditions, no loan charge-offs, and the overall quality of the loan portfolio, Riverview recorded a recapture of loan losses of $650,000 during the fourth fiscal quarter. This compared to a recapture of loan losses of $1.3 million in the prior quarter and no provision for loan losses during the fourth fiscal quarter a year ago. Riverview had no commercial or consumer loan modifications remaining on its books at March 31, 2022 and Riverview’s hotel/motel portfolio performance has steadily improved over the last several quarters.

Classified assets were $6.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $7.7 million at March 31, 2021. The classified asset to total capital ratio was 3.8% at March 31, 2022, compared to 3.9% three months earlier and 4.8% a year earlier. Criticized assets decreased to $7.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $14.0 million at December 31, 2021, and $42.5 million at March 31, 2021. These balances may decline further over the next several quarters as the Company receives updated financial statements from these borrowers. The criticized assets balance reflects risk rating changes primarily associated with loans that had been granted COVID-19 loan modifications.

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $14.5 million, compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2021, and $19.2 million one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.47% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.58% in the preceding quarter and 2.03% a year earlier. The allowance for loan losses to loans, net of SBA guaranteed loans (including SBA purchased and PPP loans) (non-GAAP), was 1.57% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.68% at December 31, 2021 and 2.39% a year earlier. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on the MBank purchased loans, which may reduce the need for an allowance for loan losses on these loans because they are carried at an amount below the outstanding principal balance. The remaining net discount on these purchased loans was $371,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to $497,000 three months earlier.



PPP Loans

During Round 1, Riverview originated 790 PPP loans totaling approximately $112.9 million, net of deferred fees, with an average loan size of $147,000. In PPP Round 2, Riverview originated 414 PPP loans totaling approximately $54.1 million, net of deferred fees, with an average loan size of $131,000. Unamortized PPP deferred loan fees at March 31, 2022 totaled $99,000 for all PPP loans. In total, 1,182 PPP loans totaling $163.9 million, or 98.1%, have been forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrower.

The following table presents the breakdown and balance, net of deferred fees, of all PPP loans (Round 1 and Round 2) at March 31, 2022:

Range Number of loans Total

(in 000s) Up to $150,000 15 $ 589 $150,001 to $350,000 5 1,009 $350,001 to $2,000,000 2 1,487 Total 22 $ 3,085

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.38% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.19% at March 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.57% at March 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 9, 2022, Riverview announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on March 21, 2022, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or September 9, 2022, depending upon market conditions. As of March 31, 2022, Riverview had repurchased 28,240 shares at an average price of $7.63 per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 157,249 $ 163,141 $ 151,594 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (495 ) (526 ) (619 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 129,678 $ 135,539 $ 123,899 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,740,096 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,549,158 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (495 ) (526 ) (619 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,712,525 $ 1,655,474 $ 1,521,463 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 9.04 % 9.69 % 9.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.57 % 8.19 % 8.14 % Shares outstanding 22,127,396 22,176,612 22,351,235 Book value per share (GAAP) 7.11 7.36 6.78 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 5.86 6.11 5.54 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 4,125 $ 5,510 $ 3,414 $ 21,820 $ 10,472 Include: Provision for income taxes 1,282 1,661 992 6,456 2,981 Include: Provision for (recapture of) loan losses (650 ) (1,275 ) - (4,625 ) 6,300 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 4,757 $ 5,896 $ 4,406 $ 23,651 $ 19,753 Net interest margin reconciliation to core net interest margin Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,906 $ 12,059 $ 11,196 $ 47,625 $ 44,917 Tax equivalent adjustment 21 21 16 75 41 Net fees on loan prepayments (144 ) (250 ) 72 (922 ) 212 Accretion on purchased MBank loans (127 ) (64 ) (92 ) (351 ) (344 ) SBA PPP loans interest income and net fees (440 ) (781 ) (1,292 ) (3,041 ) (3,999 ) Income on excess FRB liquidity (109 ) (114 ) (56 ) (429 ) (185 ) Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 11,107 $ 10,871 $ 9,844 $ 42,957 $ 40,642 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average balance of interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,623,660 $ 1,619,775 $ 1,393,153 $ 1,575,068 $ 1,320,109 SBA PPP loans (average) (6,794 ) (23,769 ) (90,268 ) (39,326 ) (96,441 ) Excess FRB liquidity (average) (236,572 ) (307,437 ) (248,100 ) (290,882 ) (195,635 ) Average balance of interest-earning assets excluding SBA PPP loans and excess FRB liquidity (non-GAAP) $ 1,380,294 $ 1,288,569 $ 1,054,785 $ 1,244,860 $ 1,028,033 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.98 % 2.96 % 3.26 % 3.03 % 3.41 % Net fees on loan prepayments (0.04 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 (0.06 ) 0.01 Accretion on purchased MBank loans (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) SBA PPP loans (0.09 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) (0.12 ) (0.06 ) Excess FRB liquidity 0.44 0.62 0.72 0.62 0.62 Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.26 % 3.35 % 3.78 % 3.45 % 3.95 % Allowance for loan losses reconciliation, excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,523 $ 15,173 $ 19,178 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 990,408 $ 962,223 $ 943,235 Exclude: SBA purchased loans (59,420 ) (46,152 ) (47,379 ) Exclude: SBA PPP loans (3,085 ) (14,322 ) (93,444 ) Loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 927,903 $ 901,749 $ 802,412 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.47 % 1.58 % 2.03 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable excluding SBA purchased and PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.57 % 1.68 % 2.39 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 22,099 $ 1,840 $ 571 Less: Non-performing SBA Government Guaranteed loans (21,826 ) (1,533 ) (176 ) Adjusted non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 273 $ 307 $ 395 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 2.23 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 1.27 % 0.11 % 0.04 % Non-performing loans, excluding SBA Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 %

About Riverview



Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.74 billion at March 31, 2022, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 9 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; the Company’s ability to raise common capital; the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in the Company’s allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses that may be impacted by deterioration in the housing and commercial real estate markets; changes in general economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; changes in the levels of general interest rates, and the relative differences between short and long term interest rates, deposit interest rates, the Company’s net interest margin and funding sources; fluctuations in the demand for loans, the number of unsold homes, land and other properties and fluctuations in real estate values in the Company’s market areas; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to sell loans in the secondary market; results of examinations of us by the Federal Reserve and our bank subsidiary by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, Division of Banks or other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase the Company’s reserve for loan losses, write-down assets, change Riverview Community Bank’s regulatory capital position or affect the Company’s ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the Company’s ability to attract and retain deposits; further increases in premiums for deposit insurance; the Company’s ability to control operating costs and expenses; the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of the Company’s assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; difficulties in reducing risks associated with the loans on the Company’s balance sheet; staffing fluctuations in response to product demand or the implementation of corporate strategies that affect the Company’s workforce and potential associated charges; computer systems on which the Company depends could fail or experience a security breach; the Company’s ability to retain key members of its senior management team; costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel it may in the future acquire into its operations and the Company’s ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames and any future goodwill impairment due to changes in the Company’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors related thereto; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; the Company’s ability to pay dividends on its common stock; and interest or principal payments on its junior subordinated debentures; adverse changes in the securities markets; inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services and the other risks described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements may include projections. Any such projections were not prepared in accordance with published guidelines of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants or the Securities Exchange Commission regarding projections and forecasts nor have such projections been audited, examined or otherwise reviewed by independent auditors of the Company. In addition, such projections are based upon many estimates and inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management of the Company. Accordingly, actual results may be materially higher or lower than those projected. The inclusion of such projections herein should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the projections will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company’s operating and stock price performance.

Contact:

Kevin Lycklama or David Lam

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $224,589, $227,635, $ 241,424 $ 239,857 $ 265,408 and $254,205) Certificate of deposits held for investment 249 249 249 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 165,782 182,303 216,304 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 253,100 212,722 39,574 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $14,523, $15,173 and $19,178) 975,885 947,050 924,057 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,396 11,597 13,189 Accrued interest receivable 4,650 4,580 5,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,019 1,722 1,722 Premises and equipment, net 17,166 17,410 17,824 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,355 1,374 1,432 Deferred income taxes, net 7,501 5,791 5,419 Mortgage servicing rights, net 34 41 81 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 495 526 619 Bank owned life insurance 30,964 30,778 30,968 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,740,096 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,549,158 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,533,878 $ 1,473,454 $ 1,346,060 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,298 17,163 21,906 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 555 211 521 Junior subordinated debentures 26,833 26,812 26,748 Finance lease liability 2,283 2,295 2,329 Total liabilities 1,582,847 1,519,935 1,397,564 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, March 31, 2022 – 22,155,636 issued and 22,127,396 outstanding; December 31, 2021 – 22,426,520 issued and 22,176,612 outstanding; 221 221 223 March 31, 2021 – 22,351,235 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 62,048 62,234 63,650 Retained earnings 104,931 102,023 87,881 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,951 ) (1,337 ) (160 ) Total shareholders’ equity 157,249 163,141 151,594 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,740,096 $ 1,683,076 $ 1,549,158





RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 10,631 $ 11,046 $ 11,023 $ 44,079 $ 45,498 Interest on investment securities - taxable 1,563 1,303 713 5,001 2,422 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 66 66 50 237 129 Other interest and dividends 129 136 79 508 295 Total interest and dividend income 12,389 12,551 11,865 49,825 48,344 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 283 300 473 1,424 2,544 Interest on borrowings 200 192 196 776 883 Total interest expense 483 492 669 2,200 3,427 Net interest income 11,906 12,059 11,196 47,625 44,917 Provision for (recapture of) loan losses (650 ) (1,275 ) - (4,625 ) 6,300 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) loan losses 12,556 13,334 11,196 52,250 38,617 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,681 1,759 1,667 7,109 6,382 Asset management fees 1,067 1,137 900 4,107 3,646 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 187 189 188 800 813 BOLI death benefit in excess of cash surrender value - - - 500 - Other, net 31 31 81 228 249 Total non-interest income, net 2,966 3,116 2,836 12,744 11,090 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,366 5,880 6,301 23,635 22,570 Occupancy and depreciation 1,539 1,367 1,439 5,624 5,780 Data processing 753 698 666 2,940 2,662 Amortization of core deposit intangible 31 32 35 125 140 Advertising and marketing 127 155 83 614 466 FDIC insurance premium 118 113 98 439 319 State and local taxes 198 195 196 812 794 Telecommunications 45 51 50 197 295 Professional fees 290 285 269 1,235 1,231 Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net - - - (993 ) - Other 648 503 489 2,090 1,997 Total non-interest expense 10,115 9,279 9,626 36,718 36,254 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,407 7,171 4,406 28,276 13,453 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,282 1,661 992 6,456 2,981 NET INCOME $ 4,125 $ 5,510 $ 3,414 $ 21,820 $ 10,472 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.98 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.98 $ 0.47 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,161,686 22,166,130 22,346,368 22,213,029 22,296,195 Diluted 22,172,735 22,177,120 22,361,730 22,224,947 22,312,831





(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,623,660 $ 1,619,775 $ 1,393,153 $ 1,575,068 $ 1,320,109 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,004 1,032,089 906,124 1,016,592 861,820 Net average earning assets 571,656 587,686 487,029 558,476 458,289 Average loans 973,461 938,113 938,162 934,742 966,070 Average deposits 1,508,632 1,503,736 1,289,259 1,463,693 1,205,302 Average equity 163,581 162,282 153,896 160,155 151,650 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 135,993 134,661 126,180 132,519 123,881 ASSET QUALITY March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 22,099 $ 1,840 $ 571 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 273 $ 307 $ 395 Non-performing loans to total loans 2.23 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 22,099 $ 1,840 $ 571 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) $ 273 $ 307 $ 395 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.27 % 0.11 % 0.04 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Net loan charge-offs in the quarter $ - $ 52 $ 14 Net charge-offs in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses $ 14,523 $ 15,173 $ 19,178 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 154.34 % 156.94 % 153.75 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 65.72 % 824.62 % 3358.67 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.47 % 1.58 % 2.03 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 9.04 % 9.69 % 9.79 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.38 % 16.72 % 17.35 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.12 % 15.47 % 16.09 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.12 % 15.47 % 16.09 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 9.19 % 9.10 % 9.63 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 7.57 % 8.19 % 8.14 % DEPOSIT MIX March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest checking $ 287,861 $ 285,807 $ 258,014 Regular savings 340,076 327,887 291,769 Money market deposit accounts 299,738 277,355 240,554 Non-interest checking 494,831 469,100 435,098 Certificates of deposit 111,372 113,305 120,625 Total deposits $ 1,533,878 $ 1,473,454 $ 1,346,060





COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 225,006 $ - $ - $ 225,006 SBA PPP 3,085 - - 3,085 Commercial construction - - 12,741 12,741 Office buildings - 124,690 - 124,690 Warehouse/industrial - 100,184 - 100,184 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 97,192 - 97,192 Assisted living facilities - 663 - 663 Single purpose facilities - 260,108 - 260,108 Land - 11,556 - 11,556 Multi-family - 60,211 - 60,211 One-to-four family construction - - 11,419 11,419 Total $ 228,091 $ 654,604 $ 24,160 $ 906,855 March 31, 2021 Commercial business $ 171,701 $ - $ - $ 171,701 SBA PPP 93,444 - - 93,444 Commercial construction - - 9,810 9,810 Office buildings - 135,526 - 135,526 Warehouse/industrial - 87,880 - 87,880 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 85,414 - 85,414 Assisted living facilities - 854 - 854 Single purpose facilities - 233,793 - 233,793 Land - 14,040 - 14,040 Multi-family - 45,014 - 45,014 One-to-four family construction - - 7,180 7,180 Total $ 265,145 $ 602,521 $ 16,990 $ 884,656 LOAN MIX March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 228,091 $ 222,535 $ 265,145 Other real estate mortgage 654,604 631,872 602,521 Real estate construction 24,160 18,365 16,990 Total commercial and construction 906,855 872,772 884,656 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 82,006 87,821 56,405 Other installment 1,547 1,630 2,174 Total consumer 83,553 89,451 58,579 Total loans 990,408 962,223 943,235 Less: Allowance for loan losses 14,523 15,173 19,178 Loans receivable, net $ 975,885 $ 947,050 $ 924,057 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 100 $ - $ 100 Commercial real estate 122 - 122 Consumer 51 - 51 Subtotal 273 - 273 SBA Government Guaranteed - 21,826 21,826 Total non-performing assets $ 273 $ 21,826 $ 22,099





At or for the three months ended At or for the twelve months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Efficiency ratio (4) 68.01 % 61.15 % 68.60 % 60.82 % 64.73 % Coverage ratio (6) 117.71 % 129.96 % 116.31 % 129.70 % 123.90 % Return on average assets (1) 0.97 % 1.28 % 0.93 % 1.31 % 0.74 % Return on average equity (1) 10.23 % 13.47 % 9.00 % 13.62 % 6.91 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 12.30 % 16.23 % 10.97 % 16.47 % 8.45 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.43 % 4.67 % 4.77 % 4.72 % 4.71 % Yield on investment securities 1.63 % 1.50 % 1.54 % 1.54 % 1.65 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.46 % 3.17 % 3.67 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.31 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.79 % 2.62 % 2.73 % 2.67 % 2.00 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.30 % 0.22 % 0.40 % Spread (7) 2.91 % 2.89 % 3.16 % 2.95 % 3.27 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.96 % 3.26 % 3.03 % 3.41 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.98 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.19 0.25 0.15 0.98 0.47 Book value per share (5) 7.11 7.36 6.78 7.11 6.78 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 5.86 6.11 5.54 5.86 5.54 Market price per share: High for the period $ 8.00 $ 8.07 $ 7.58 $ 8.07 $ 7.58 Low for the period 7.30 7.19 5.12 6.47 3.82 Close for period end 7.55 7.69 6.93 7.55 6.93 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0550 0.0550 0.0500 0.2150 0.2000 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 22,161,686 22,166,130 22,346,368 22,213,029 22,296,195 Diluted (3) 22,172,735 22,177,120 22,361,730 22,224,947 22,312,831

(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.





