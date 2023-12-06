Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad (KLSE:RVIEW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = RM7.5m ÷ (RM398m - RM4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 6.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.9% from 2.6% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Riverview Rubber Estates Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 42% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

