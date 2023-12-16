Riverwest Co-op grocery store is 'literally weeks away' from closing unless funds are raised

The Riverwest Co-op, 733 E. Clarke St. in Milwaukee, will have to close in mere weeks unless it is successful in a fundraising effort, according to its board.

"We are literally weeks away from having to close," said Jill Capicchinoni, the board treasurer.

"We have used up all almost all of our cash reserves," she said. "So without the additional funding that we're getting from the GoFundMe campaign, we wouldn't be able to sustain the store."

The board launched a GoFundMe page earlier this week with the goal of raising $50,000. As of Friday, a little more than $7,400 was raised.

Plain and simple, Capicchinoni said the store will not be able to be stocked without the additional funds.

The co-op is a natural-foods store selling organic, vegan, vegetarian and fair trade products. It is located in the old Schlitz Tied House at the corner of East Clarke and North Fratney streets. You do not need to be a member to shop there, but the store is owned by members, who receive a 5% discount.

Many of its products are local, from El Rey tortilla chips, to Wisconsin cheeses from local dairy farms, to apples picked from a local orchard.

"It's your corner store with a conscience," Capicchinoni said. "We intentionally don't sell alcohol, and we really focus on healthy food, and we're accessible to the surrounding community from a walking and biking perspective. And it's not just Riverwest, we're a resource for the surrounding neighborhoods as well."

Other vegan options caused sales to decline

Debbie Powers, board president, said sales started declining in 2017 after organic, vegan and vegetarian shopping options became more readily available in the area. It is tough for a small grocer to compete with a big-box store like Whole Foods.

The board organized a new campaign including deciding to buy products in bulk and rearranging the café seating. That was scheduled to launch in March 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and the café was closed for most of 2020 and 2021 before a relaunch opening. However the co-op announced last year that café would have to close again.

"We were still in a good strong position financially but we're starting to see losses of funds and then COVID hit and obviously kind of rocked the entire country but also specifically our co-op and the (Riverwest) neighborhood," Powers said.

The Riverwest Co-op, 733 E. Clarke St., is a community gathering place for the Riverwest neighborhood in Milwaukee.

The co-op's sales never really recovered from the pandemic. Add in increased labor costs and supply chain issues and the co-op is not in a "sustainable" position, Powers said.

The final nail in the coffin and the notice that the co-op had to shift to a fundraising effort came last week when they were denied a $150,000 loan that they were working toward for the last year.

Capicchinoni wanted to make it clear that the co-op is not in debt.

"We have been very fiscally conservative about how we operate the store," she said. "And if we did have to close we want to make that we do it ethically so that we're not putting ourselves in a position of defaulting on payments to our suppliers or wouldn't be able to pay our bills."

The board hasn't given up hope

Capicchinoni and Powers haven't given up hope. They said they will be seeking funding opportunities like grants. The co-op is not a nonprofit so that places limitations on opportunities, but the co-op is hopeful that a nonprofit will partner with them.

"We have had in the past 24 hours … organizations reach out to us that want to talk to us about funding opportunities," Capicchinoni said.

The Riverwest Co-op, at 733 E. Clarke St., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The co-op has also had its members loan money to the co-op and raised about $35,000 through that effort. "Although we have that money now, we don't want to dip into it too much with the member loans," Capicchinoni said. "Again, getting back to that closing ethically, right, so closing ethically would mean that we could pay back those loans as well."

For those who can't give to the GoFundMe but want to support, Powers asks that you do some shopping at the co-op, which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Riverwest Co-op grocery store could close unless funds are raised