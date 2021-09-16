U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,724.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,496.25
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.20
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.48
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7920
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,796.39
    -279.74 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.79
    -10.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,423.41
    +100.07 (+0.33%)
     

Rivian announces membership plan with complementary charging and LTE connectivity

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

With R1T trucks rolling off the assembly line at its factory in Normal, Illinois, Rivian continues to prepare for the official debut of its first EVs later this month. On Thursday, the automaker introduced a membership program that will grant Rivian owners access to complementary charging at its soon-to-be-built Adventure Network and Waypoints chargers.

It also pledged to match every mile Rivian Membership customers drive with energy from renewable resources such as wind and solar, as well as offer unlimited access to 4G LTE connectivity.

Additionally, the service includes Rivian off-Roadside Assistance, additional coverage that will see the company send a recovery vehicle to you if you get stuck out on the trail or need an emergency battery recharge. The company also promised to add additional perks in the future, including new drive modes, community meetups and in-cabin content. Each new Rivian vehicle will come with 12 months of free access to the service. After that, you’ll need to pay to continue enjoying the perks of the membership. The company hasn’t said how much it plans to charge for the service, so we’ve reached out to it for more information.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared on Engadget.

